A Warning For Landlords. Are You Ready For 1 May 2026?

On 1 May 2026, a key provision of the Renters’ Rights Act 2025 (RRA) comes into force that landlords must be aware of.

For over 300 years, we have worked with individuals, businesses, trusts and organisations of all kinds to advise on legal issues. Consistently recognised in the Times’ Best Law Firms, we offer comprehensive legal solutions, including litigation, tax and estate planning, family, property, and business services, with a dedicated, partner-led team.

Article Insights

Francesca Turner’s articles from Hunters are most popular: in United Kingdom

On 1 May 2026, a key provision of the Renters’ Rights Act 2025 (RRA) comes into force that landlords must be aware of.

From this date, all Assured and Assured Shorthold Tenancies (ASTs) will automatically convert into Assured Periodic Tenancies (APTs). This change applies to all existing tenancies and does not require any action by tenants. However, landlords do have a clear statutory obligation to comply with the new framework.

The RRA requires landlords to serve a prescribed Information Sheet on all existing tenants who hold a written tenancy agreement, namely, tenants whose tenancies commenced (or will commence) before 1 May 2026.

The Information Sheet notifies tenants that their tenancy will convert to an APT and provides further details about the changes introduced by the Renters’ Rights Act 2025. The official Information Sheet can be downloaded here.

Landlords must provide the full Information Sheet to every tenant named in the tenancy agreement. The document must not be amended, summarised, or combined with other materials. Landlords, or managing agents acting on their behalf, must serve the Information Sheet on all existing Assured and AST tenants no later than 31 May 2026.

Best practice is to serve the Information Sheet, providing clear and reliable evidence of delivery, for example, by first‑class or recorded post, personal service, or another method expressly permitted under the tenancy agreement. Unless the agreement specifically allows for service by email, electronic delivery should be avoided. Retaining proof of service is strongly advised.

Failure to comply with this requirement by 31 May 2026 allows the local authority to take enforcement action, including imposing financial penalties of up to £7,000. Given the potential consequences, landlords should ensure that the Information Sheet is served promptly, served on all named tenants, and supported by appropriate evidence of service.

This is a relatively simple but important compliance step as the sector moves towards the abolition of Section 21. Landlords and agents who act early and maintain proper records will significantly reduce their exposure to risk under the new regime.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.