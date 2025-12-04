ARTICLE
4 December 2025

HSF Kramer London Real Estate Yule Blog – 12 Days Of Real Estate Gifts

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Join us for the HSF Kramer London Real Estate Yule Blog 2025 – 12 days of legal updates, industry insights, and festive reflections to enlighten and inspire the commercial real estate sector

How time has flown! Another year has passed, and we are delighted to bring you our Yule Blog for 2025. Over the next three weeks, we'll post twelve carefully chosen gifts under the HSF Kramer London Real Estate tree. From legal updates to light-hearted reflections, we hope that our selection of seasonal offerings brings enlightenment and cheer to the commercial real estate sector.

We'll kick off with a look back at the key legal developments of 2025 and explore how these changes may shape the real estate landscape in 2026. Expect insights on real estate, planning, and construction developments within the energy sector, a look at ESG considerations and trends for corporate occupiers, an overview of key cases, a new video series on construction contract administration,and a dive into planning reform, leasehold and commonhold reform, and the new Renters' Rights Act. We'll also share stories from our team – highlighting our pro bono work and festive traditions from our offices around the world.

On which note, we've had wonderful gifts of our own this year, including a very special milestone – the combination ofHerbert Smith Freehills and Kramer Levinto create Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, expanding our global reach into every major jurisdiction. We have been celebrating our new partnership and enjoying getting to know our new colleagues, learning more about the similarities and differences between real estate law in the UK, US, Europe and Australia and how this understanding can benefit our clients and our practice. You can read more about this in our "International Insights" series on this blog.

And a couple of weeks ago we had the honour of being named "Law Firm of the Year" at this year'sEstate Gazette (EG) Awards 2025! This award was given in recognition of our commitment to clients and leading work on market-defining, complex and high-profile real estate deals. It also recognised our work on diversity and inclusion, sustainability, and professional development. Thank you so much for your continued support. What better present could we ask for?

We hope you enjoy unwrapping each day's gift with us. Please do share your thoughts and suggestions – we'd love to hear from you. Wishing you a successful end to the year and a joyful festive season!

