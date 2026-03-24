Government Concedes Buckinghamshire Data Centre Judicial Review: Implications For Data Centres

The Government has conceded a judicial review challenge to its previous decision to grant planning permission for a hyperscale data centre at Iver, Buckinghamshire, with the High Court likely to quash the permission by consent.

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The Government has conceded a judicial review challenge to its previous decision to grant planning permission for a hyperscale data centre at Iver, Buckinghamshire, with the High Court likely to quash the permission by consent.

This is a procedural capitulation, not a policy U‑turn on data centres or digital infrastructure. However, it is a clear signal that Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) discipline and legally secured mitigation are non‑negotiable for large, environmentally sensitive schemes.

In this article we break down what happened, why it matters and provide an overview of the key implications for developers, lenders and sponsors.

What happened

The Iver scheme, a large hyperscale data centre on previously developed land within the Green Belt, was twice refused by Buckinghamshire Council, called in by the Secretary of State for her determination, and then approved before being challenged by environmental non governmental organisations (NGOs).

The application for planning permission did not include EIA, adopting precedent from nearby larger data centres, and the Secretary of State granted planning permission without fully considering the environmental impacts of the scheme.

Following the legal challenge, the Government accepted a "serious logical error" in the EIA screening: the process to determine whether EIA should be undertaken.That decision relied on mitigation measures to conclude the project was not EIA development, but those measures were not yet secured via planning conditions or legal binding planning obligations.

The resulting concession will almost certainly see the permission quashed by consent.

What this is – and is not

This is a process failure, not a reversal of policy support for data centres, AI‑related growth, or nationally significant infrastructure.

Nonetheless, it reflects heightened scrutiny of energy, water and carbon impacts, elevated sensitivity around Green Belt development, and growing NGO willingness to litigate. Environmental robustness is becoming central to deliverability risk.

A decision quashed by the High Court will need to revert to the decision-maker to be retaken.This means that the Secretary of State will need to reconsider the application and redetermine the matter, correcting the error in the process.Given that EIA is now likely to be required it seems almost certain that the application will be refused, potentially setting the developer back two years or more.

Why it matters

The risk profile for large data centres is rising – particularly where projects involve major grid connections, backup generation, cooling infrastructure, or water abstraction/discharge. Attempts to "screen out" EIA using uncommitted mitigation now carry enhanced litigation risk and applications need careful review to ensure that all elements are robust.

Mitigation should only be considered at the EIA screening stage if it is clearly defined and subsequently enforceable and legally secured (e.g., by planning condition or section 106). Failure to do so creates a vulnerability to judicial review challenge by a third party.

Call‑in decisions, especially those that are politically sensitive or contrary to local recommendation, will be picked over for coherence and legal defensibility.

Green Belt + energy‑intensive infrastructure = elevated litigation sensitivity; "very special circumstances" and sustainability narratives must be tightly evidenced and secured.

Key implications for developers, lenders and sponsors

Assume EIA should be undertaken for hyperscale facilities unless clearly outside the relevant "Schedule 2 thresholds" and non‑significant effects can be robustly demonstrated. Certain elements of the environmental assessment may be best scoped out, rather than the entire assessment avoided.

Front‑load mitigation: define it precisely, align it with the evidence base, and secure it legally before determination.

Stress‑test screening opinions against judicial review lines of attack; ensure decision documentation and environmental reasoning are internally consistent.

Integrate grid strategy, sustainability and planning law from the outset; coordinate planning, environmental, energy and legal teams early.

Treat Green Belt and edge‑of‑settlement sites as litigation‑sensitive; ensure "very special circumstances", carbon/energy/biodiversity and cooling/water strategies are evidenced and, where appropriate, formalised contractually.

Manage reputational risk through early engagement with consultees and transparent disclosures on energy sourcing, cooling strategy and carbon trajectory.

Bottom line

The Iver concession underscores that, in today's accelerated digital‑infrastructure landscape, legal process is as critical as policy alignment. EIA discipline will be strictly enforced; mitigation cannot be aspirational; and decisions on politically sensitive schemes must be legally watertight.

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