Guidance For Lease Renewal Disputes For Commercial Leases (31 March 2026)

When a commercial lease approaches its expiry, both landlords and tenants face crucial decisions that can significantly impact their business operations and property investments. Lease renewal disputes arise when parties...

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When a commercial lease approaches its expiry, both landlords and tenants face crucial decisions that can significantly impact their business operations and property investments. Lease renewal disputes arise when parties cannot agree on whether a lease should continue, or when they disagree on the terms of a renewal lease. Understanding your rights and obligations under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 (or 'Act' or '1954 Act') is essential for navigating renewal proceedings effectively.

At Duncan Lewis Solicitors, our property litigation team provides strategic advice to commercial landlords and tenants facing lease renewal disputes. Whether you need to oppose a renewal, negotiate new terms, or pursue court proceedings for a new lease, early legal advice can protect your interests and achieve the best possible outcome.

Understanding the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954

The Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 (LTA 1954) provides security of tenure for many commercial tenants, giving them a statutory right to a new lease when their existing lease expires. This legislation fundamentally shapes the relationship between commercial landlords and tenants, establishing a framework for the renewal process and defining when a landlord can legitimately oppose a renewal.

Security of tenure applies to most business tenancies, meaning that a commercial lease doesn't automatically end when it reaches its contractual expiry date. Instead, the tenant may request renewal, and the landlord must follow specific procedures if they wish to terminate the tenancy or oppose the grant of a new lease.

However, not all commercial leases benefit from this protection. Parties can agree to "contract out" of the 1954 Act before the lease begins, removing the tenant's renewal rights. Additionally, certain types of tenancy are excluded from the Act's provisions. If you're uncertain whether security of tenure applies to your commercial property, our experienced solicitors can review your lease and advise on your legal position.

The Commercial Lease Renewal Process

The lease renewal process typically begins when either the landlord or tenant serves formal notice. A landlord may serve a Section 25 notice, which either proposes terms for the new lease or states that the landlord opposes renewal on specific statutory grounds. Alternatively, a tenant can initiate renewal proceedings by serving a Section 26 request proposing terms for a new tenancy.

These notices trigger strict time limits. Following a Section 25 notice or Section 26 request, the parties must either reach agreement or apply to the court for a new lease before the deadline expires. Missing these deadlines can have serious consequences, potentially resulting in the loss of renewal rights or the tenant's occupation. During this period, negotiation between the landlord and tenant typically focuses on the terms of a renewal lease, including:

Rent levels – Often determined by reference to comparable properties and the property's rateable value

Lease duration – The length of the new tenancy

Repair obligations – Whether the tenant must address any disrepair

Covenant terms – Including use restrictions and alienation provisions

Service charges and insurance – The tenant's financial obligations beyond rent

A surveyor often plays a crucial role in determining appropriate rent levels and assessing the property's condition. Negotiating new terms requires careful consideration of market conditions, the premise's characteristics, and each party's commercial objectives.

When Can a Landlord Oppose Lease Renewal?

A landlord cannot simply refuse to grant a new lease without justification. The Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 specifies seven statutory grounds for opposing lease renewal. A landlord must rely on one or more of these grounds and state them clearly in their Section 25 notice.

The landlord's grounds fall into two categories: fault-based grounds relating to the tenant's conduct, and non-fault grounds based on the landlord's intentions or circumstances.

Fault-Based Grounds

The landlord may oppose a renewal if the tenant has:

a) Failed to comply with repair obligations – Persistent disrepair or breach of repairing covenants can justify opposition, particularly if the tenant has neglected the premise despite notice from the landlord

b) Committed persistent delays in paying rent – A history of late rent payments, even if eventually paid, may support opposition

c) Committed other substantial breaches – Serious violations of lease covenants, such as unauthorised alterations or prohibited uses

d) Provide suitable alternative accommodation – The landlord must prove that alternative premises meeting the tenant's reasonable requirements are available

For fault-based grounds, the landlord must demonstrate that the breach is sufficiently serious to justify refusing renewal. Minor or historical breaches that have been remedied may not succeed.

Non-Fault Grounds

The landlord intends to:

e) Sub-let part of the property: The tenancy was created by subletting part of a larger unit, and the landlord can get a higher rent by letting the whole.

f) Demolish or reconstruct the property – The landlord seeks to redevelop or substantially reconstruct the building, and this work cannot reasonably be carried out with the tenant in occupation

g) Occupy the property for their own business – The landlord (or a company they control) genuinely intends to occupy the premise for business purposes, and has owned the property for at least five years

When a landlord successfully opposes renewal on grounds (e), (f), or (g), the tenant is typically entitled to statutory compensation. This compensation reflects the tenant's loss of their business premises and is calculated based on the property's rateable value and the length of occupation.

Resolving Disputes in Lease Renewal Proceedings

When landlords and tenants cannot reach agreement on whether a lease should renew or on the terms for the new lease, dispute resolution becomes necessary. Several approaches can help parties resolve these conflicts without the time and expense of litigation.

Negotiation and Commercial Settlement

Direct negotiation between the parties (often with their solicitors and surveyors) remains the most common and cost-effective method of resolving disputes. Many lease renewal disputes settle through negotiation, even after court proceedings have commenced. A pragmatic approach focusing on commercial objectives rather than legal technicalities often yields the best results.

Alternative Dispute Resolution

Mediation and other forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) can provide a structured framework for settlement discussions. A neutral mediator helps parties explore options and find common ground, potentially preserving the landlord-tenant relationship while resolving the dispute efficiently.

Some leases include arbitration clauses requiring disputes to be resolved through arbitration rather than court proceedings. Arbitration can be faster and more private than litigation, though it removes the right to appeal on points of law.

Court Proceedings for a New Lease

When negotiation and ADR fail, either party may apply to the court for determination. The court has jurisdiction to:

Decide whether the landlord's opposition is justified based on the statutory grounds claimed

Grant a new lease if the landlord cannot successfully oppose renewal

Determine the terms of a renewal lease, including rent, duration, and other covenants

Award costs based on the parties' conduct and the litigation's outcome

Property litigation involving lease renewal can be complex, requiring detailed evidence about the property's condition, market rental values, the landlord's intentions for redevelopment, or the tenant's breaches. Expert evidence from surveyors and other specialists often proves critical.

The court will scrutinise whether a landlord who opposes renewal has genuinely formed the necessary intentions and whether these intentions are realistic and achievable. For example, if a landlord claims they intend to redevelop the property, the court will examine whether they have obtained planning permission, arranged financing, and taken concrete steps toward the redevelopment.

Common Issues in Lease Renewal Disputes

Landlord Opposes on Redevelopment Grounds

Redevelopment disputes often involve complex factual and legal questions. The landlord must prove they have a firm and settled intention to carry out substantial works, that these works cannot reasonably be accomplished while the tenant remains in occupation, and that they have both the means and genuine commitment to proceed.

Tenants facing opposition on redevelopment grounds should investigate whether the landlord has:

Obtained necessary planning consents

Secured financing for the works

Appointed contractors or taken other concrete steps

Demonstrated a realistic timeline for the works

If the landlord's plans appear speculative or underdeveloped, their opposition may fail, and the tenant's right to a new lease will be upheld.

Disputes Over New Terms

Even when both parties agree that a lease should renew, disputes frequently arise over the terms of a new tenancy. The landlord may seek higher rent reflecting market movements, while the tenant argues for rent reductions based on the property's condition or market evidence. Other contentious terms often include:

Repairing obligations and who bears responsibility for existing disrepair

Rent review provisions and mechanisms for future rent adjustments

Permitted uses and restrictions on business activities

Break clauses allowing either party to terminate the lease early

Service charge provisions and the landlord's management obligations

The court will determine disputed terms by reference to market practice, the existing lease terms, and what is reasonable in the circumstances. The tenant's statutory right to renewal doesn't guarantee identical terms to the existing lease, particularly where those terms are uncommercial or outdated.

When the Landlord Refuses to Negotiate

Some landlords refuse meaningful engagement in the renewal process, either through delayed responses, unreasonable demands, or failure to provide necessary information. When a landlord refuses to negotiate constructively, tenants should consider:

Ensuring all statutory notices are served correctly and within required timeframes

Documenting all attempts to reach agreement, including correspondence and offers made

Obtaining expert evidence early to support their position on disputed terms

Applying to the court before deadlines expire to protect their renewal rights

A tenant who allows deadlines to pass without taking action risks losing their statutory right to a new lease entirely, regardless of how unreasonable the landlord's conduct has been.

Why Early Legal Advice Matters

Lease renewal disputes involve complex statutory procedures with strict deadlines and serious consequences for getting things wrong. Whether you're a landlord seeking to oppose a renewal or a tenant fighting to secure new terms, early legal advice from experienced solicitors can:

Protect your rights – Ensuring notices are served correctly and deadlines are met

Assess your position – Evaluating the strength of opposition grounds or renewal claims

Develop strategy – Creating a tactical approach to negotiation and potential litigation

Minimise costs – Resolving disputes efficiently before they escalate to lengthy court proceedings

Achieve better outcomes – Securing favorable terms or successfully defending opposition

The property litigation team at Duncan Lewis Solicitors has extensive knowledge of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 and lease renewal proceedings. We represent both landlords and tenants in negotiations, mediation, arbitration, and court proceedings, providing practical legal advice tailored to your commercial objectives.

How Duncan Lewis Solicitors Can Help

Our specialist lawyers understand that lease renewal disputes affect not just property rights but business operations, investment returns, and long-term commercial relationships. We provide:

Strategic Guidance Through the Renewal Process

From the moment you receive or consider serving a notice, we guide you through each stage of the lease renewal process. We ensure all statutory requirements are met, advise on whether to oppose a renewal or pursue court proceedings for a new lease, and develop a strategy aligned with your objectives.

Expert Negotiation of Lease Terms

Whether negotiating rent levels, repairing covenants, or other terms for the new lease, we leverage market knowledge and legal expertise to secure the best achievable outcome. Our litigation team works closely with surveyors and other experts to build compelling evidence supporting your position.

Robust Litigation When Necessary

When disputes cannot be resolved through negotiation, we provide robust representation in court proceedings. We have significant experience presenting evidence on statutory grounds for opposition, challenging landlords who oppose renewal without justification, and securing favorable determinations on contested lease terms.

Comprehensive Property Law Services

Beyond lease renewal disputes, Duncan Lewis offers comprehensive legal services for commercial landlords and tenants, including:

Lease drafting and renegotiation

Dilapidation claims and defences

Forfeiture proceedings

Rent review disputes

Service charge disputes

Property litigation across all types of commercial property

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.