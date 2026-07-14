Cities face mounting pressure to deliver infrastructure that is resilient, sustainable and economically viable. A new collaborative report examines how transport infrastructure can serve as a catalyst for urban regeneration, exploring the critical integration needed between policy, planning and delivery to unlock long-term growth in complex urban environments.

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How can transport infrastructure support more connected, sustainable urban environments?

As investment in infrastructure and urban development accelerates, cities are under increasing pressure to deliver places that are not only well connected, but also resilient, sustainable and economically viable.

In our new report, Liveable by design: Building healthy, connected cities, developed in collaboration with London Transport Museum, Arcadis and Hitachi Rail, we explore the role of transport in unlocking regeneration and enabling long-term growth across cities.

It brings together perspectives from across the transport, infrastructure and development landscape, highlighting the need for closer integration between policy, planning and delivery.

Liveable by Design: Building Healthy, Connected Cities explores key themes, including:

The role of transport as a catalyst for regeneration and investment

The importance of aligning infrastructure delivery with planning and policy

The growing need for collaboration between public and private sectors

Delivering sustainable, commercially viable outcomes in complex urban environments

Drawing on insights from industry stakeholders, the report sets out practical considerations for those shaping strategy, delivering infrastructure and investing in the places of the future.

Download Liveable by Design: Building Healthy, Connected Cities to explore how transport-led investment can support more connected, sustainable urban environments and unlock long-term growth.

Download the report

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