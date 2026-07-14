- in United Kingdom
- within Compliance, Wealth Management and Consumer Protection topic(s)
- with Inhouse Counsel
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries
How can transport infrastructure support more connected, sustainable urban environments?
As investment in infrastructure and urban development accelerates, cities are under increasing pressure to deliver places that are not only well connected, but also resilient, sustainable and economically viable.
In our new report, Liveable by design: Building healthy, connected cities, developed in collaboration with London Transport Museum, Arcadis and Hitachi Rail, we explore the role of transport in unlocking regeneration and enabling long-term growth across cities.
It brings together perspectives from across the transport, infrastructure and development landscape, highlighting the need for closer integration between policy, planning and delivery.
Liveable by Design: Building Healthy, Connected Cities explores key themes, including:
- The role of transport as a catalyst for regeneration and investment
- The importance of aligning infrastructure delivery with planning and policy
- The growing need for collaboration between public and private sectors
- Delivering sustainable, commercially viable outcomes in complex urban environments
Drawing on insights from industry stakeholders, the report sets out practical considerations for those shaping strategy, delivering infrastructure and investing in the places of the future.
Download Liveable by Design: Building Healthy, Connected Cities to explore how transport-led investment can support more connected, sustainable urban environments and unlock long-term growth.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]