Interchange 2026: How Transport-enabled Development Can Support Healthier, More Connected Cities

Creating healthy, connected cities is becoming increasingly complex. Housing shortages, ageing infrastructure, funding pressures and changing patterns of work and travel are creating challenges that cannot be solved in isolation. Yet transport, housing and regeneration are often still planned and delivered separately.

Our latest report from the London Transport Museum's Interchange thought leadership programme, Liveable by design: Building healthy, connected cities, argues that a more integrated approach is needed. Produced in partnership Hitachi Rail and Arcadis, the report draws on discussions between leaders from across the transport, development, infrastructure and public sectors to explore how cities can be planned and delivered in a more joined-up way.

One theme emerged consistently throughout those discussions: transport should be viewed not simply as infrastructure, but as an enabler of wider economic, social and environmental outcomes. This shift from transport-oriented development to transport-enabled development has the potential to reshape how cities are planned, delivered and managed in the years ahead.

What is transport-enabled development?

Transport-oriented development has traditionally focused on creating higher-density, mixed-use communities around transport hubs. While that approach remains important, the Interchange discussions highlighted a broader opportunity.

Transport-enabled development considers how transport investment can unlock housing delivery, support economic growth, improve access to employment and services, and help create places where people want to live and work. Rather than viewing transport as a supporting element of development, it places connectivity at the heart of long-term placemaking.

The discussions highlighted a growing recognition that transport, housing, planning, energy and economic development are interconnected, and that the greatest value is created when these areas are considered together from the outset.

How can a shared vision create long-term value?

A clear vision for place emerged as one of the foundations of successful development.

Participants agreed that long-term success depends on stakeholders aligning behind a shared ambition for what a place should become and who it should serve. Establishing that vision early helps create a framework for decision-making and provides continuity as projects evolve over time.

Strong leadership and governance also play an important role. As cities respond to changing economic conditions, technological advances and shifting community expectations, maintaining focus on long-term objectives becomes critical to delivering lasting value.

How should the success of transport investment be measured?

The discussions also highlighted the need to look beyond traditional measures of infrastructure delivery.

While connectivity improvements and physical assets remain important, participants emphasised the value of assessing projects through the outcomes they create. This includes supporting housing delivery, improving access to jobs and services, creating economic opportunity, enhancing public health and contributing to environmental goals.

Taking a broader view of value can help ensure transport investment supports the long-term success of places and the communities they serve.

Why integrated delivery matters

A recurring theme throughout the programme was the challenge posed by fragmented decision-making.

Transport authorities, developers, local authorities, investors and communities often operate within separate systems, making it difficult to align priorities and deliver long-term outcomes. The report highlights the importance of bringing these different stakeholders together around shared objectives.

More integrated approaches can help unlock investment, improve delivery and maximise the benefits generated by transport infrastructure. As pressure grows to deliver homes, regenerate communities and support economic growth, collaboration across the value chain will become increasingly important.

What role do communities play in shaping successful places?

The programme also explored the role communities play in shaping successful places.

Rather than treating engagement as a procedural requirement, participants highlighted the benefits of involving communities early and throughout the development process. Meaningful engagement can help build trust, improve outcomes and ensure development reflects local needs and aspirations.

For transport-enabled development to succeed, communities must be viewed as partners in shaping places rather than simply consultees in the planning process.

How can technology help future-proof cities?

Technology was another key theme throughout the discussions.

Advances in digital twins, AI-driven analysis, computational modelling and integrated energy systems are creating new opportunities to improve decision-making and support more effective planning. These tools can help stakeholders better understand how places function, assess future scenarios and design developments that are more resilient over the long term.

The greatest opportunity lies not in technology alone, but in its ability to support more joined-up approaches to transport, housing and regeneration.

What does transport-enabled development mean for the future of cities?

Taken together, the findings from Interchange 2026: Liveable by design: Building healthy, connected cities point to a broader shift in how transport is viewed within the built environment.

Rather than simply supporting development, transport is increasingly being recognised as a means of unlocking wider economic, social and environmental benefits. Realising that potential will require strong leadership, effective collaboration, meaningful community engagement and a willingness to embrace new approaches and technologies.

As cities continue to evolve, transport-enabled development offers a framework for bringing together transport, infrastructure and placemaking to create healthier, more connected and more sustainable communities.

To discuss the themes explored in the report, or the opportunities and challenges associated with transport-enabled development, please contact Giles Clifford or Kate Cunningham.

Download the report

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