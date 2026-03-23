Major Changes To Jersey's Residential Tenancy Law

The Residential Tenancy (Jersey) Amendment Law 2025 (the "Law") introduces the most significant reforms to Jersey's residential letting framework since 2011. The Law comes into effect on 15 April 2026.

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The Residential Tenancy (Jersey) Amendment Law 2025 (the "Law") introduces the most significant reforms to Jersey's residential letting framework since 2011. The Law comes into effect on 15 April 2026.

Key changes

Rent cap introduced

Rent increases limited to once every 12 months and generally capped at RPI.

Exceptions for:

(i) improvements to the tenant's benefit or

(ii) rents significantly below current market value.

A minimum of two months' written notice is required for any increase.

Creation of Rent Tribunal

A new, independent Rent Tribunal will adjudicate disputes concerning rent increases.

Tenants may challenge unlawful or excessive increases.

The Tribunal can void a non‑compliant increase or substitute a lawful one.

Fixed‑term tenancies restricted

Only one initial fixed term (up to 3 years) may be granted.

At expiry, the tenancy automatically converts into a periodic tenancy unless properly terminated.

No consecutive fixed terms permitted.

Break rights during an initial term: fixed-term tenancies

A Landlord or a Tenant can terminate a tenancy during an initial fixed term on the following notice periods:

· Tenant: minimum 1 month; and

· Landlord: minimum 3 months.

Parties may add additional requirements (e.g. a break right cannot be exercised within the first 12 months of the term), but cannot shorten these periods.

Security of tenure under periodic tenancies

Periodic tenancies may be granted at the outset or arise automatically after a fixed term expires.

Periodic tenancies carry enhanced security of tenure for tenants.

Tenant termination rights: periodic tenancies

Tenants may terminate a periodic tenancy at any time with one month's written notice, no reason required.

Landlord termination rights: periodic tenancies

Landlords may end a tenancy for one of the statutory grounds (see the table below).

Landlords must give the applicable statutory notice period (e.g. 3 months or 6 months) depending on the ground and the tenant's total occupation duration.

If a Landlord seeks to terminate a periodic tenancy without relying on one of the statutory grounds, the notice period is one year.

Scope and transitional arrangements

Existing fixed‑term agreements signed before 15 April 2026 remain governed by the 2011 Law until expiry.

New agreements signed on or after 15 April 2026, and all periodic tenancies already in existence on that date, must comply with the new Law.

Lodging houses are generally unaffected (unless they include a self-contained unit of accommodation).

NEXT STEPS FOR LANDLORDS

Diarise rent cycles and termination dates:

Ensure you serve notice of any rent increase or tenancy termination within the statutory timescales.

Re-evaluate break clauses:

Standard "rolling" breaks in a fixed-term tenancy are no longer viable. Ensure your templates for fixed-term tenancies align with the three-month minimum notice period for landlords (and 12-month minimum for periodic tenancies) and carefully consider additional break conditions.

Document grounds for possession:

Move away from "no-fault" thinking. To terminate with less than one year's notice, you must be prepared to evidence specific statutory grounds (e.g., redevelopment).

How we can help

Appleby's team of property experts can update your tenancy documentation, advise on transitional issues, represent you before the Rent Tribunal or the Petty Debts Court, and conduct compliance audits. Please contact us with any questions.

table 1: Statutory Reasons for ending a Tenancy

Reason Initial Term Periodic Tenancy Landlord intends to sell or change use Not allowed 3 or 6 months Landlord intends to renovate Not allowed 3 or 6 months Landlord/family intends to occupy for 6+ months Not allowed 3 or 6 months Helper occupation for 6+ months Not allowed 3 or 6 months Social housing under‑occupied 3 months 3 or 6 months Tenant cannot occupy due to residential status or housing category 3 months 3 months Serious breach not remedied after notice 1 month 1 month Property uninhabitable 1 month 1 month Breach of ownership document not remedied 1 month 1 month

Breach of insurance requirements not remedied 1 month 1 month Property left empty for 2+ months 1 month 1 month Tenant's tied employment ends 7 days 7 days Tenant's visa/work permit ends 7 days 7 days Illegal use / serious nuisance 7 days 7 days Residential status obtained with incorrect information 7 days 7 days

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.