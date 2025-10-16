Going For Green In Real Estate Sectors – Episode 2 - Living Sector: Delivering Social Value Through Regeneration And Impactful Development (Podcast)

self

Following the success of our ESG podcast series last year, we have launched our new series: Going for Green in Real Estate Sectors. This time, we're exploring how ESG is shaping different areas of real estate — from logistics and living to data centres.

Listen above or hereto Episode 2 - featuring:

Carolyn Milligan - Partner, HSF Kramer real estate

- Partner, HSF Kramer real estate Gabrielle Coppack - Knowledge Lawyer, HSF Kramer real estate

- Knowledge Lawyer, HSF Kramer real estate Katherine Hosea - Project Director,London Legacy Development Corporation

- Project Director,London Legacy Development Corporation Jasmine Ceccarelli-Drewry - Director,Place Advisory & Social Impact, Avison Young

Together, they dive into how social value is being delivered in the living sector, with a focus on regeneration and impactful development.

Missed Episode 1?

If you missed Episode 1, catch up here. It covers theimpact of MEES on rent reviews, lease renewals and dilapidation claims in the logistics sector.

