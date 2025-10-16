ARTICLE
16 October 2025

Going For Green In Real Estate Sectors – Episode 2 - Living Sector: Delivering Social Value Through Regeneration And Impactful Development (Podcast)

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Following the success of our ESG podcast series last year, we have launched our new series: Going for Green in Real Estate Sectors.
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Carolyn Milligan and Gabrielle Coppack
Following the success of our ESG podcast series last year, we have launched our new series: Going for Green in Real Estate Sectors. This time, we're exploring how ESG is shaping different areas of real estate — from logistics and living to data centres.

Listen to Episode 2
Listen above or hereto Episode 2 - featuring:

  • Carolyn Milligan- Partner, HSF Kramer real estate
  • Gabrielle Coppack- Knowledge Lawyer, HSF Kramer real estate
  • Katherine Hosea - Project Director,London Legacy Development Corporation
  • Jasmine Ceccarelli-Drewry - Director,Place Advisory & Social Impact, Avison Young

Together, they dive into how social value is being delivered in the living sector, with a focus on regeneration and impactful development.

Missed Episode 1?
If you missed Episode 1, catch up here. It covers theimpact of MEES on rent reviews, lease renewals and dilapidation claims in the logistics sector.

Authors
Photo of Carolyn Milligan
Carolyn Milligan
Photo of Gabrielle Coppack
Gabrielle Coppack
