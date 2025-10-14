Building the Future: Construction and the Energy Transition 2025 (UK & EMEA) addresses the evolving legal landscape in the UK and EMEA, as the regions' construction industries continue to adapt to the challenges and opportunities presented by the energy transition.

In this publication, we highlight key contracting and procurement trends, recognising the complexity introduced by emerging technologies and novel project structures. Notable cases such as Southern Electricity Power Distribution PLC v OCU Modus Limited and the German Federal Court of Justice ruling of March 12, 2025 (Case number XII ZR 76/24) provide valuable insights into the reasonableness of remedial solutions as well as developments in land use agreements in this dynamic sector. We also explore significant developments in standard form construction contracts and other model forms impacting construction projects in the energy transition sector, including the introduction of the NEC4 Conflict Avoidance Panel. These developments underscore the importance of robust risk and claims management in maintaining project viability and stakeholder confidence.

We trust this publication will serve as a practical resource for practitioners navigating the complexities of construction law in the context of the energy transition.

