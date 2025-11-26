ARTICLE
Forearmed 2026: Are You Ready For What's Coming In UK Real Estate Disputes?

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Matthew Weal,Frances Edwards,Shanna Davison
+3 Authors
Drawing on the decades of experience of our Real Estate Dispute Resolution team, it is a forward-looking scan of the horizon, focusing on these 10 key areas where real estate disputes are most likely to occur in 2026 and beyond, as well as suggestions to avert or mitigate those risks/ disputes:

  • Rights of Light - How a landmark ruling and evolving insurance products may reshape negotiations with neighbours.
  • Building Safety Act Liability - Why landlords and developers can no longer hide behind the corporate veil.
  • Power Struggles Over Land Rights - How the urgent push for clean energy infrastructure may ignite disputes.
  • Telecoms Lease vs Licence Battles - The fine line between agreements that can delay redevelopment.
  • Inter‑Tenant Nuisance Claims – The risks of noise, vibration, and lifestyle clashes in booming mixed‑use developments.
  • Private Rented Sector Shake‑Up - The Renters' Rights Act 2025 and its courtroom consequences for landlords and tenants.
  • Empty Properties & Business Rates - Why mitigation schemes are at risk of legislative crackdown.
  • MEES Regulation Enforcement - Local authorities targeting landlords with fines for poor energy efficiency.
  • Anti‑Protest Injunctions Under Fire - The looming human rights challenges that could end "newcomer" injunctions.
  • Ban on Upwards‑Only Rent Reviews - How a shock government move could disrupt rent review certainty and create unintended market chaos.

The guide also reflects on the predictions we made in Forearmed 2023.

Alternatively, if you prefer to listen to the highlights, please click here for a discussion between the team, picking their top predictions from the guide.

Authors
Matthew Weal
Frances Edwards
Graeme Robertson
Shanna Davison
Hugh Le Gear
Leon Culot
