ARTICLE
27 November 2025

Renters' Rights Bill Explained What Landlords Need To Know About Rent Increases (Video)

AG
Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP

Contributor

Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP logo
Anthony Gold Solicitors are a leading Law firm based in London. Our solicitors specialise in various areas of law and are experts in their fields of legal services. We are negotiators and litigators, committed to doing whatever is best for our clients.
Explore Firm Details
Are you a landlord trying to keep up with the new Renters' Rights Bill and how it changes your ability to increase rent? This video gives you a full breakdown of what's changing, what stays the same...
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Rooshan Saeed
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Rooshan Saeed’s articles from Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP are most popular:
  • within Privacy topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Property industries

Are you a landlord trying to keep up with the new Renters' Rights Bill and how it changes your ability to increase rent? This video gives you a full breakdown of what's changing, what stays the same, and what steps you should take to stay compliant.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rooshan Saeed
Rooshan Saeed
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More