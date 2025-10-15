The legal system relating to land in the UK (or more strictly speaking England and Wales, as Scotland has separate real estate laws) has developed over the last 1,000 years and today comprises one of the world's most highly developed and protected legalregimes. Investors from around the world are attracted by the three cornerstones of real estate investment: the high quality of the built environment, leasing structures offering secure long term income and a strong transparent regulatory/ legal system.

Our Real Estate and Tax teams have put together a Guide to Investing in UK Real Estate, available here. The Guide provides a brief overview of the legal framework for investing in the UK and covers:

the types of interests that investors can acquire;

the land registration system;

typical elements of the acquisition process;

corporate structures for investing directly in UK real estate;

methods of indirect investment in UK real estate;

taxation of UK real estate; and

how investment can be funded.

