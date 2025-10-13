ARTICLE
13 October 2025

Sustainable Building Certifications: A Practical Guide For The UK Market

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

The built environment is awash with a wide array of sustainable building ratings and certifications designed to guide, demonstrate, and record the sustainability achievements of high-performing buildings.
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
A practical overview of the most widely used sustainable building certifications in the UK real estate market.

The built environment is awash with a wide array of sustainable building ratings and certifications designed to guide, demonstrate, and record the sustainability achievements of high-performing buildings. Certifications vary in their approach and can be applied to the demolition, planning and design, construction, operation and renovation phases of a building. Sustainable building certifications also differ in the type of buildings they are applied to, with specific tools used for different building types.

These ratings are increasingly important for developers, investors and occupiers who are seeking buildings that align with their sustainability goals —helping them to benchmark performance, set goals, and demonstrate progress in areas like energy efficiency, water use, waste management and occupant wellbeing.

What's in the guide?

To help you understand the key aspects and practical application of these certifications, our concise and practical Sustainable Building Certifications Guide breaks down the certifications you'll encounter most frequently in the UK real estate market, including:

  • NABERS UK: which measures the actual use of energy in existing buildings.
  • WELL: the global standard for health and well-being in buildings.
  • BREEAM: the internationally recognised benchmark for sustainability across the entire lifecycle of a building.
  • EPCs: which measures energy efficiency on a sliding scale (from A to G).
  • UK Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard: the new benchmark for verifying buildings as net zero, aligning with the UK's 2050 climate targets.

Finally, you'll also find a handy overview of other certifications in the UK market, from AirRated and Fitwel to LEED and Passivhaus.

