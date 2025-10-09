ARTICLE
9 October 2025

U.K. Building Products And Home Improvement Industry Insights

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Manufacturers and merchants have held their breath for years, but structural headwinds and high inflation mean the market has shifted into a new normal of lower growth
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Anna Del Mar,Mike Walsh,Jessica Clayton
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Manufacturers and merchants have held their breath for years, but structural headwinds and high inflation mean the market has shifted into a new normal of lower growth. The winners will be those who adapt to this reality.

AlixPartners' 2025 U.K. Building Products and Home Improvement Insights Report explores the current state of the U.K. builders and home improvement sector, key themes affecting the value chain, and our experienced insights for how manufacturers and merchants can navigate current market pressures.

1689038a.jpg

1689038b.jpg

1689038c.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Anna Del Mar
Anna Del Mar
Photo of Mike Walsh
Mike Walsh
Photo of Ian Partridge
Ian Partridge
Photo of Jessica Clayton
Jessica Clayton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More