U.K. Building Products And Home Improvement Industry Insights

Manufacturers and merchants have held their breath for years, but structural headwinds and high inflation mean the market has shifted into a new normal of lower growth. The winners will be those who adapt to this reality.

AlixPartners' 2025 U.K. Building Products and Home Improvement Insights Report explores the current state of the U.K. builders and home improvement sector, key themes affecting the value chain, and our experienced insights for how manufacturers and merchants can navigate current market pressures.

