Understanding Birth Injury Claims: Legal Support For Families Affected By Medical Negligence (28 November 2025)

A birth injury claim is a legal process that seeks compensation for injuries sustained by a mother or baby during childbirth due to medical negligence. Doctors and midwives have a duty of care to ensure the safety and well-being of both mother and child. When that standard is not met, the consequences can be life-altering.

Birth injuries can happen before, during, or after childbirth, leaving families grappling with emotional and financial challenges. A birth injury claim can provide compensation to support recovery and secure the future for those affected.

No parent or child should suffer due to medical negligence. Mistakes made during childbirth can result in physical and emotional trauma, affecting families for years to come. If medical professionals fail to meet the required standard of care, families may have grounds for a negligence claim.

Making a Birth Injury Claim

The legal process for birth injury claims is time-sensitive. Generally, claims must be made within three years of the injury. However, for children, this timeframe extends until they turn 21.

Expert legal advice can guide parents or guardians through the process.

Duncan Lewis Clinical Negligence Solicitors: Your Advocates in Birth Injury Cases

Duncan Lewis is one of the UK's leading no win no fee law firms, with extensive experience securing maximum compensation for families affected by birth injuries. Their clinical negligence solicitors provide sympathetic and expert support for claims involving:

Injuries to a baby during childbirth.

Injuries to a mother, such as perineal tearing or other complications.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.