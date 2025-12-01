How Anthony Gold Secured Justice And Life-Changing Support For Jem After Catastrophic Injury (Video)

self

In this impactful case study, Ian Peters, Partner at Anthony Gold Solicitors in the Injury and Medical Claims team, discusses the story of Jem, a client whose life was forever changed after a catastrophic road traffic accident. Anthony Gold, a multi-specialist law firm based in London Bridge, specialises in handling complex and life-altering personal injury claims. Our dedicated team goes above and beyond to support clients who face some of the most challenging injuries imaginable, fighting for the best possible outcomes in their recovery and rehabilitation.