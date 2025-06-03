National Rollout Of The ABC Programme: What It Means For Families And Patients' Rights (30 May 2025)

The NHS will roll out the Avoiding Brain Injuries in Childbirth (ABC) Programme nationally, following a successful pilot in 12 NHS maternity units. This important initiative aims to reduce incidents of brain injuries in newborns caused by complications during labour and delivery, marking a significant step towards improving maternity safety across the country.

At Duncan Lewis Solicitors, our Clinical Negligence and Personal Injury teams welcome this development as a positive move towards safeguarding mothers and babies. However, we also recognise that for many families, these changes come too late, where avoidable mistakes in maternity care have already led to life-changing consequences.

What is the ABC Programme?

The ABC programme is part of the NHS's broader strategy to improve maternity safety and outcomes. It focuses on early recognition and response to signs of foetal distress during labour with particular attention to improving staff training, clinical monitoring, and communication protocols in maternity wards.

Hundreds of maternity staff contributed to the development of the programme, including experts from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the Royal College of Midwives, and The Healthcare Improvement Studies Institute (THIS Institute), demonstrating a collaborative commitment to safer birth practices nationwide.

Key components include:

Enhanced use of foetal monitoring tools

Training midwives and obstetric staff to detect and escalate concerns

Real-time decision making and support

A focus on reducing avoidable harm caused by hypoxia (a lack of oxygen) during birth

The aim is clear: to reduce the number of babies born with brain injuries that are preventable with the right care and timely intervention.

Why This Matters: The Human and Legal Impact

Despite decades of clinical improvements, failures in maternity care continue to account for a large proportion of high-value medical negligence claims – many involving catastrophic injuries such as cerebral palsy or hypoxic brain injury.

We regularly support families whose children have suffered permanent disability due to avoidable mistakes during labour or delivery. These may include

Delayed or incorrect interpretation of foetal heart rate monitoring

Failure to escalate concerns to senior staff

Delays in performing an emergency caesarean section

Inadequate response to signs of maternal or foetal distress

How Duncan Lewis Can Help

While the ABC Programme offers hope for future improvements, families affected by past failings still deserve answers, accountability, and support.

Our specialist Clinical Negligence team at Duncan Lewis has extensive experience in representing parents and children affected by birth injuries, including: Cerebral palsy, Hypoxic brain injury, and negligent neonatal care.

We offer compassionate, expert legal advice and are committed to securing the compensation and care packages families need to manage the long-term impact of their injuries. Many of our clients rely on this support for rehabilitation, housing adaptations, specialist equipment, and financial security.

