National Rollout Of ABC Programme A Welcome Development Urgently Needed For NHS Maternity Care

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has announced a nationwide rollout of the Avoiding Brain Injury in Childbirth (ABC) programme designed to address a devastating outcome in maternity care: brain injury sustained during labour and delivery. The programme is due to commence in September 2025.

Developed and tested through a pilot across 12 NHS maternity units, the ABC programme focuses on improving the identification of foetal distress during labour and enhancing emergency response protocols. Backed by a £57 million government investment in Start for Life services, the programme is a collaborative effort between the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the Royal College of Midwives, and The Healthcare Improvement Studies Institute.

Charlotte Measures, Legal Director at Higgs LLP commented on the news, "Any steps taken to improve consistency and responsiveness in maternity care in the NHS are not only welcome by the majority, they are urgently needed.

"We see first-hand the lifelong impact that brain injury during childbirth has on a family and bringing a claim in these circumstances can be a challenging process and overwhelming experience. A standardised, evidence-based approach like the ABC programme has the potential to save lives and reduce harm on a national scale if it's done right."

According to the report on the .gov website:

Expectant mothers will receive safe maternity care

The ABC programme will help maternity staff to better identify any signs that the baby is in distress during labour, so they can act quickly.

It will also help staff to respond more effectively to obstetric emergencies, such as where the baby's head becomes lodged deep in the mother's pelvis during a caesarean birth.

The programme will introduce consistent clinical practices across NHS maternity units, with the aim of bringing all services in line with the top-performing 20% of trusts in the UK. This includes increased use of simulation training, clearer escalation procedures, and improved team communication – all designed to prevent critical incidents during labour.

While the initiative represents a significant step forward, it also highlights the ongoing variation in maternity outcomes across NHS trusts. Our team of experts continue to support families affected by avoidable injury and advocate for meaningful, systemic change that prioritises patient safety and accountability.

