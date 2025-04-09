The Need For Suitably Thorough Clinical Reviews To Be Followed By Appropriate Action

Earlier this month, a paediatric orthopaedic surgeon at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was suspended following an external review that identified serious concerns regarding care he had provided. The review found that nine children under his treatment received care that fell "below the standard [the Trust] would expect."

According to Roland Sinker, CEO of the Trust, concerns were initially raised by colleagues at Addenbrooke's Hospital in October 2024. This prompted an external review, during which the surgeon's practice was restricted while investigations took place. The review focused on several complex paediatric hip surgeries performed by the surgeon over the past two and a half years. It concluded that the treatment of nine children had negatively impacted their mobility and overall quality of life.

This week, it was further reported that Addenbrooke's is now reviewing the cases of 800 patients who underwent surgery under this surgeon. It has also been revealed that concerns about this surgeon were first raised in 2015, leading to a clinical review of his work the following year.

It is troubling that concerns were raised about this surgeon almost a decade ago. Whilst a clinical review was carried out the following year, one must question whether the review was thorough enough and whether the Trust took appropriate action based on its findings.

This news comes soon after the recent investigation into Mr Yaser Jabbar, a paediatric orthopaedic surgeon at Great Ormond Street Hospital, who is under investigation by the General Medical Council (GMC) in relation to allegations that several children under his care underwent incorrect and unnecessary operations, leading to severe, life-changing conditions. We covered this story in our September and October 2024 blogs.

A clear and transparent review of these surgeons and the care they provided is vital. It should examine how these issues occurred and whether systemic factors contributed. Most importantly, the findings should lead to improvements that prioritise patient safety within these Trusts.

Having seen first-hand the devastating impact of orthopaedic injuries on our clients, we very much hope that the children affected are identified quickly and receive adequate support and rehabilitation.

