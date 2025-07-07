Consumer Products Corner - New Trade Realities Bite, As Geopolitics Plays Through The Consumer Products Ecosystem

After strong inventory turnover performance exiting 2025, CPG companies reversed that trend and built inventory entering 2025 in large part to mitigate tariff volatility – no CPG sector recorded positive quarter-on-quarter turn improvement. Apparel and Luxury was most impacted, recording a double-digit decline. Trade policies, deals, and deadlines continue to evolve but despite this uncertainty, consumers have recently turned cautiously optimistic. Whether this momentum reinforces consumer spending remains to be seen as tariff-related inflation still works through CPG supply chains.

On a monthly basis, AlixPartners charts sales, sentiment and supply chains in consumer-facing businesses.

