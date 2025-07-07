ARTICLE
7 July 2025

Consumer Products Corner - New Trade Realities Bite, As Geopolitics Plays Through The Consumer Products Ecosystem

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
After strong inventory turnover performance exiting 2025, CPG companies reversed that trend and built inventory entering 2025 in large part to mitigate tariff volatility...
United Kingdom Consumer Protection
Randy Burt and Brett Meyer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1647000a.jpg

After strong inventory turnover performance exiting 2025, CPG companies reversed that trend and built inventory entering 2025 in large part to mitigate tariff volatility – no CPG sector recorded positive quarter-on-quarter turn improvement. Apparel and Luxury was most impacted, recording a double-digit decline. Trade policies, deals, and deadlines continue to evolve but despite this uncertainty, consumers have recently turned cautiously optimistic. Whether this momentum reinforces consumer spending remains to be seen as tariff-related inflation still works through CPG supply chains.

1647000b.jpg

1647000c.jpg

On a monthly basis, AlixPartners charts sales, sentiment and supply chains in consumer-facing businesses.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Randy Burt
Randy Burt
Photo of Brett Meyer
Brett Meyer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More