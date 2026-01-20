ARTICLE
20 January 2026

Workplace Data Privacy Update 2026 - Ius Laboris

Lewis Silkin

Contributor

As we open 2026, our Workplace Data Privacy Update explores key regulatory and enforcement developments affecting workplace privacy, from heightened scrutiny of employee monitoring...
United Kingdom Privacy
As we open 2026, our Workplace Data Privacy Update explores key regulatory and enforcement developments affecting workplace privacy, from heightened scrutiny of employee monitoring and strengthened enforcement across the EU to growing regulatory expectations around cybersecurity and data governance.

This edition also covers major legislative reforms in New Zealand, Chile, India, and developments linked to the EU AI Act and Digital Omnibus, helping employers understand emerging obligations. Finally, the report explores practical issues such as background checks, biometric use, and the lawful handling of employee data, emphasising transparency, proportionality, and minimisation throughout.

For further insight into these developments, including the implications and broader international reforms, please refer to our report available here.

Authors
Zahra Laher
