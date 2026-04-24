Data Protection Complaints: Are You Ready?

From 19 June 2026, all organisations that act as data controllers must have a formal process in place for individuals to raise data protection complaints directly with them

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From 19 June 2026, all organisations that act as data controllers must have a formal process in place for individuals to raise data protection complaints directly with them.

If you are a business that handles personal data – whether relating to customers, employees, suppliers or service users – now is the time to check that your complaints handling framework is fit for purpose. In many cases, existing grievance or customer complaints procedures will need updating.

What is changing?

The Data Use and Access Act (DUAA) introduces a statutory right for individuals (data subjects) to complain directly to a data controller if they believe their personal data has been processed in breach of data protection legislation.

While organisations have always had to deal with data protection concerns in practice, from 19 June 2026 this becomes a formal legal requirement, with specific expectations set out in legislation and supporting ICO guidance. Importantly, this obligation applies across all sectors and to all data controllers, regardless of size or industry.

The new requirement sits alongside the wider reforms introduced by DUAA and you can read our overview for background on what is already in force.

What counts as a data protection complaint?

A data protection complaint is any complaint from an individual relating to how their personal data has been handled. This could include concerns about:

The lawful basis for processing their data

How data was collected, stored, used or shared

Security measures and data breaches

How a data subject access request (DSAR) was handled

Failure to respect individual rights under data protection law

Crucially, a complaint does not need to be labelled as a “data protection complaint”, or submitted in a particular format, to fall within the new regime. If the substance of the concern relates to personal data, organisations must treat it accordingly.

What must organisations do?

The ICO’s guidance on how to deal with data protection complaints makes clear that organisations have flexibility in how they design their complaints process, but certain core principles apply.

In practice, businesses should ensure that they:

Have a clear process for receiving complaints: This could be a standalone data protection complaints procedure or an integrated process within existing governance frameworks. However, it must work in practice, not just on paper.

Make it easy for individuals to complain: Individuals must be able to submit complaints electronically and by other reasonable means. Online forms are encouraged, but complaints made via email or letter must also be accepted.

Tell people about their right to complain: Organisations must inform individuals of their right to complain about data protection issues, including when personal data is collected and when responding to a subject access request. This will usually require updates to privacy notices and DSAR templates.

Acknowledge complaints within statutory timescales: Complaints must be acknowledged within 30 days. This marks the start of the organisation’s handling period.

Investigate and respond without undue delay: Organisations must carry out an appropriate investigation and provide a clear outcome, including information about the individual’s right to escalate the complaint to the ICO if they remain dissatisfied.

What should businesses do now?

With the June 2026 deadline approaching, businesses should now start work on a data protection complaints procedure that complies with the requirements introduced by DUAA. This should include engaging early with key stakeholders across the organisation and considering whether staff training is needed so that employees understand how to recognise and handle data protection complaints when they arise.

Organisations should also review their arrangements with processors to check that contracts include appropriate provisions on complaints handling, including obligations on the processor to assist with investigations, promptly forward complaints to the controller organisation and provide the information needed to enable the organisation to respond effectively. Alongside this, privacy notices and DSAR response wording should be updated to reflect individuals’ new right to complain. Finally, it is important to ensure that clear records are kept of the internal steps taken to investigate and respond to complaints, so that organisations can demonstrate to the ICO that appropriate action has been taken.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.