EU Commission Releases Age Verification Blueprint

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As part of its broader efforts around online age checking, the EU commission announced that it has created its age verification app. Last year the Commission announced that it was working with Member States to create a harmonized approach for age verification. The goal was to have individuals verify that they were adults (over 18) without providing other personal information. The program has gone through an initial pilot phase. According to the Commission the app should be available for download from app stores soon.
Once it is available, the user would download the app from the app store. They would then provide legal proof of age to the app, which would verify their age. Participating online providers, like those who create content that are not intended for children, could use this process to verify age. Namely, when the user accesses a participating online provider, the provider would ask for and receive an anonymous proof of age. Based on this, access would be granted.
Putting It Into Practice: This technology solution is a reminder that regulators are concerned about keeping children from accessing harmful content, while at the same time not collecting more information than necessary to conduct that block. The next step will be for this app to be made available to the public and for providers to integrate it into their age verification processes.
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