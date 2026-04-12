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12 April 2026

What U.S. Startups Need To Know About The UK & EU GDPR But Probably Don’t (Video)

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Early-stage U.S. life sciences and technology companies often underestimate the requirements that UK and EU data protection laws impose on their operations.
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James Castro-Edwards
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Early-stage U.S. life sciences and technology companies often underestimate the requirements that UK and EU data protection laws impose on their operations. This practical webinar is designed for companies considering or planning to enter or that have recently established themselves in the UK or EU markets. We will provide a clear, actionable overview of key data protection requirements and highlight common pitfalls companies encounter during early-stage expansion.

Topics will include:

  • When the UK GDPR and EU GDPR apply to companies with no physical presence in Europe
  • The documentation and governance structures required under the GDPR “accountability” principle
  • Employee and customer data rights and the strict deadlines for responding to requests
  • Safeguards required when transferring personal data between the UK/EU and the United States
  • Data breach notification obligations and reporting timelines
  • Rules governing electronic marketing and website cookies
  • Potential penalties for non-compliance, including fines of up to 4% of global turnover
  • Recent enforcement trends among UK and EU regulators
  • Key differences emerging between UK and EU privacy regimes following Brexit

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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James Castro-Edwards
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