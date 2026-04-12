What U.S. Startups Need To Know About The UK & EU GDPR But Probably Don’t (Video)

Early-stage U.S. life sciences and technology companies often underestimate the requirements that UK and EU data protection laws impose on their operations.

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Early-stage U.S. life sciences and technology companies often underestimate the requirements that UK and EU data protection laws impose on their operations. This practical webinar is designed for companies considering or planning to enter or that have recently established themselves in the UK or EU markets. We will provide a clear, actionable overview of key data protection requirements and highlight common pitfalls companies encounter during early-stage expansion.

Topics will include:

When the UK GDPR and EU GDPR apply to companies with no physical presence in Europe

The documentation and governance structures required under the GDPR “accountability” principle

Employee and customer data rights and the strict deadlines for responding to requests

Safeguards required when transferring personal data between the UK/EU and the United States

Data breach notification obligations and reporting timelines

Rules governing electronic marketing and website cookies

Potential penalties for non-compliance, including fines of up to 4% of global turnover

Recent enforcement trends among UK and EU regulators

Key differences emerging between UK and EU privacy regimes following Brexit

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