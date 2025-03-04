Nottinghamshire Teacher Sentenced For Sexually Abusing A Schoolboy In The 1980s

Seetal Patel, abuse compensation claim specialist, comments on the sentencing of a Nottinghamshire schoolteacher following the reporting of historic sexual abuse.

Alan Webster – who taught at Glaisdale Comprehensive School – was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on 26 February 2025 for sexually abusing a child in the 1980s.

He groomed a young schoolboy when he was just 12 years old and subjected him to sexual abuse on numerous occasions.

This survivor bravely came forward to report what had happened in 2021 however, sadly passing away a year later, not living to see his abuser put to justice and sentenced to 8 years in jail.

The survivor's family have since said that they hope this encourages other survivors/victims to come forward.

Detective Constable Steve Dunn from Nottinghamshire Police acknowledged that: "Webster is a predatory sex offender who used his privileged position as a schoolteacher to abuse a schoolboy.

His actions represented an appalling abuse of trust and had a significant impact on Richard for nearly 40 years."

Specialist treatment to help recover

It is devastating to hear about abuse suffered by a child and the trauma that they then carry throughout their adult life.

Webster took advantage of his position of power/trust which is completely unacceptable and any individual who has committed offences of this kind should be brought to justice.

I absolutely encourage any other victims to come forward only if they feel ready to do.

If you have experienced abuse of this kind, you may wish to consider making a civil abuse compensation claim which can assist with providing you specialist treatment intervention together with compensating you for any financial losses suffered as a result of the abuse.

