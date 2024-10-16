Anthony Gold Solicitors are a leading Law firm based in London. Our solicitors specialise in various areas of law and are experts in their fields of legal services. We are negotiators and litigators, committed to doing whatever is best for our clients.

self

American nationalwith severe brain damage. Scott, injured whilst crossing a country road in Kent, was intubated at the scene and then taken to the Royal London Hospital (unfortunately the weather was too extreme for Scott to be transferred by HEMs).

Scott spent several months in the Royal London before being well enough to be transferred to a private London hospital (Cleveland Clinic) for specialist neurorehabilitation.

Interim payments of £300,000 were made within a year to provide financial support as he was unable to work and to bring family over from US to visit and support Scott whilst he was in London, as well as facilitating a treatment package in the US for his return.

Scott's 16-week placement at the Cleveland Clinic was funded by the Defendant insurers, following which he was repatriated to New York for a further neuro-rehabilitation placement closer to his family back in New York.

Whilst in the facility in New York, Samuel David, who has conduct of the case, worked with the UK case manager to put in place a case management and treatment package for Scott's return home. Samuel spent a couple of weeks in New York working on the ground to help implement the essential support. This also provided him with the opportunity to also work on valuing Scott's claim by speaking with his friends and family whilst ensuring that the treatment being put into place was appropriate.

After continued rehabilitation at home, and various adaptions to his home, Samuel, with leading Counsel, worked collaboratively with the Defendant solicitors and their Counsel to a swift settlement of the claim. This settlement provides Scott with the ability to pay for any future care, rehabilitation, treatment, equipment and to cover Scott's loss of earnings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.