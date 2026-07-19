M&C In The News: Can A Data 'Gold Rush' Power The UK's Offshore Wind Industry?

As the UK seeks to expand its offshore wind capacity and deliver on its net-zero ambitions, attention is increasingly turning to the innovation ecosystem that supports major energy infrastructure projects.

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As the UK seeks to expand its offshore wind capacity and deliver on its net-zero ambitions, attention is increasingly turning to the innovation ecosystem that supports major energy infrastructure projects. In a recent World IP Review article, Andrew Docherty, Partner and Head of Energy & Environment at Marks & Clerk, discusses how emerging technologies could help the UK capture a greater share of the long-term economic value generated by the sector.

The article explores opportunities for UK businesses developing technologies such as environmental monitoring systems, biodiversity tracking, seabird detection and environmental data analytics. Andrew highlights the growing importance of operational and environmental data generated by offshore wind developments, describing the potential for a future "gold rush" as organisations look to unlock commercial value from these datasets.

As businesses develop technologies for environmental monitoring, data collection and nature restoration, patents and other IP rights will play a key role in protecting innovation, attracting investment and helping UK companies compete internationally, while a stable, long-term policy framework will be critical to supporting this innovation and encouraging growth across the wider offshore wind supply chain.

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