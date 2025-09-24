SUPERCOOL: A UK - New Zealand Partnership For Net-zero Aviation

A new project led by UK-based HyFlux is advancing clean aviation with a cryogenic cooling system designed for hydrogen-electric aircraft. The system aims to support superconducting motors by reaching extremely low operating temperatures of around minus 240 degrees Celsius. Cooling at this level is not just a technical challenge — instead, it's a key enabler for lighter, more efficient propulsion systems that could make zero-emission flight viable.

What makes this project especially compelling is its international foundation. The core technology was developed at the Robinson Research Institute at Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand. Through a formalised agreement with Wellington UniVentures, the partnership grants HyFlux access to critical intellectual property, including superconducting motor technology and cryogenic cooling systems, which are key components in delivering ultra-lightweight, high-performance electric propulsion.

Backed by the Aerospace Technology Institute, the SUPERCOOL project shows how cross-border collaboration and thoughtful intellectual property strategy can turn scientific breakthroughs into scalable, real-world solutions. By tackling one of the most critical bottlenecks in hydrogen flight — thermal management, HyFlux is helping shape the future of sustainable aviation.

By bringing together cutting-edge IP from Victoria University of Wellington and world-class engineering in the UK, we're creating a powerful innovation platform for clean aviation. www.aero-mag.com/...

