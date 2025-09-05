ARTICLE
5 September 2025

Added Matter – Part 1 (Video)

Added matter occurs when an amendment introduces content that goes beyond what was originally disclosed in the application as filed (Article 123(2) EPC).
Video overview:

What is Added Matter?

  • Added matter occurs when an amendment introduces content that goes beyond what was originally disclosed in the application as filed (Article 123(2) EPC).

EPO Assessment ("Gold Standard")

  • Amendments must be directly and unambiguously derivable by a skilled person from the original application and common general knowledge, as of the filing date.
  • Failure to meet this standard can lead to refusal or revocation of the patent.

Intermediate Generalisations

  • Occur when a feature is taken out of its original context (disclosed only in combination) and claimed on its own, which may be considered added matter.

Practical Tips

  • Draft applications anticipating future amendments.
  • Use claim-friendly language from the start.
  • Disclose optional features individually in the description.
  • Include multiple claim dependencies for flexibility.

