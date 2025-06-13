ARTICLE
13 June 2025

Demystifying The IP Language

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
This Oxford Innovation Advice report provides a pithy summary of the key barriers and enablers to innovation as observed on the frontline.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Robert Lind
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

This Oxford Innovation Advice report provides a pithy summary of the key barriers and enablers to innovation as observed on the frontline. One striking finding is that many SMEs—particularly in service-based and lower-tech businesses—significantly underuse IP protection tools, often only engaging when it becomes unavoidable.

As far as demystifying IP is concerned, can I recommend our short e-book, The IP Driven Start-up. It tackles precisely this challenge by translating complex IP concepts into clear, actionable insights that entrepreneurs can implement from day one. Our aim is to get entrepreneurs up to speed quickly so that they are in a position to develop an IP strategy from the outset.

The State of Small Business Britain 2024 identifies the underuse of IP protection tools across many SMEs, particularly in service-based and lower-tech businesses. Advisors observed that improving engagement requires demystifying the language and showing clear commercial value.

oxfordinnovationadvice.co.uk/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Robert Lind
Robert Lind
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More