Demystifying The IP Language

This Oxford Innovation Advice report provides a pithy summary of the key barriers and enablers to innovation as observed on the frontline. One striking finding is that many SMEs—particularly in service-based and lower-tech businesses—significantly underuse IP protection tools, often only engaging when it becomes unavoidable.

As far as demystifying IP is concerned, can I recommend our short e-book, The IP Driven Start-up . It tackles precisely this challenge by translating complex IP concepts into clear, actionable insights that entrepreneurs can implement from day one. Our aim is to get entrepreneurs up to speed quickly so that they are in a position to develop an IP strategy from the outset.

The State of Small Business Britain 2024 identifies the underuse of IP protection tools across many SMEs, particularly in service-based and lower-tech businesses. Advisors observed that improving engagement requires demystifying the language and showing clear commercial value. oxfordinnovationadvice.co.uk/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.