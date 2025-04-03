EPO Patent Index 2024: Surge In Battery Technology Filings And Growing Demand For Clean Energy Innovations

The European Patent Office has recently released the EPO Patent Index for 2024, which sets out key figures and trends in patent activity at the EPO for last year.

Here, I delve into the data from the EPO Patent Index 2024 and highlight some key trends within the technology fields and what developments we are likely to see over the coming years.

Continued importance of energy sector innovation is reflected in patent filings

A notable statistic from the EPO Patent Index is that for the second consecutive year, the greatest increase in patent filings was seen in the technology field of electrical machinery, apparatus and energy (+8.9%), a field that includes clean energy inventions and battery technologies. In fact, the total number of filings in this field came second only to the field of computer technology.

Focussing on battery technologies specifically, the trend is even starker, with the number of patent applications filed being 24.0% higher than in 2023.This is a continuation of the strong upward trend observed in the past few years as the demand for alternative energy solutions continues to prevail.

Battery technology remains a key growth area

The EPO's statistics are consistent with industry trends identified in the Annual Battery Report from the Volta Foundation, which found that global sales of electric vehicles climbed 25% in 2024 (including both electric vehicles that are exclusively battery-powered and hybrid models).With the increased demand for electricity across many sectors and accelerating innovation in grid technologies, battery energy storage systems (BESS) also continue to gain significance, such that total global BESS capacity increased by over 80% in 2024.

A key focus in battery R&D over the last few years has been the development of solid-state batteries.These differ from classical lithium-ion batteries due to their use of a solid or gel electrolyte, which provides safety benefits in manufacture, storage and use.A consensus on the preferred chemistry for the electrolyte layer has not yet been reached, with efforts being ongoing to develop materials that have the right combination of thermal stability, ionic conductivity, processability, and compatibility with adjacent battery components.Ceramic oxide and sulphide electrolyte materials, as well as polymer-based electrolytes, remain under consideration.

What can we expect over the next few years?

As the energy transition gains momentum, global battery demand is expected to continue to climb in 2025, accompanied by further developments in technology.

In particular, solid-state batteries are expected to achieve significant milestones on the road to commercialisation.However, challenges remain in relation to raw material constraints and around the reuse and recycling of batteries.We will continue to watch this space!

One thing is certain, and that is that any organisation looking to maintain its position in this competitive landscape will need to ensure that its IP is defined and protected.

