ARTICLE
3 April 2025

New EPO And Unitary Patent Guidelines Come Into Force

Boult Wade Tennant

Contributor

The EPO annually update their guidelines which provide comprehensive information on all aspects of the search, examination, granting and post-granting processes at the EPO.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Updated guidelines issued by the European Patent Office (EPO) have come into force today, 1st April 2025.

The EPO annually update their guidelines which provide comprehensive information on all aspects of the search, examination, granting and post-granting processes at the EPO. In 2025, for the first time, the guidelines also incorporate information on the Unitary Patent including the procedures involved in obtaining a Unitary Patent from the European Patent Office once an application has been granted as a European patent. The information previously available in the EPO's Unitary Patent Guide will in future form part of the core EPO guidelines – representative of the fact that the registration and renewal of Unitary Patents are becoming increasingly important and central functions of the EPO.

The updated guidelines are available on the EPOs website.

