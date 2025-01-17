Finding Innovation And Patents In Neurotech

A neural implant is only one component of a complex system, with potential applications including brain-computer interfacing, medical implant control, prosthetic control, drug delivery, and restoring senses. Whilst current neural implants have matured hugely from the silicon-based Michigan probe developed in the 1980s, significant challenges remain. While there is always scope for improvement of the implant itself, innovation is crucial in every aspect of the system, from testing to implantation. And where there is innovation there is scope for patent protection, giving rise to both opportunities and risks.

In developing an IP strategy it is interesting to look at the components and functions of a system that might lend themselves to patent protection. It is further illuminating to look at examples of specific solutions that have been patented within each of these components and functions. We have sought to do this by way of the following map: just click on an identified component or functionality to find an example.

Conclusion

The range of technologies which are being patented in the sphere of neural implants is much wider than the implants themselves. In order to bring modern, miniaturised neural implants to the level of maturity of traditional deep brain stimulation, there is significant scope for innovation to address the long-standing challenges of the foreign body response, sophisticated closed-loop control, and bulky implants.

