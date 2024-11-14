ARTICLE
14 November 2024

UPC Update: Withdrawal Of An Opt-out Decision From The UPC Court Of Appeal

H
HLK

Contributor

HLK logo
HLK is a global cooperation combining Haseltine Lake Kempner LLP and HL Kempner Partnerschaft mbB and provides a full suite of IP services advising across the entire IPR Lifespan™ in all technical and scientific disciplines. With offices in London, Bristol, Munich, Leeds, Glasgow, and Guangzhou (China), HLK provides IP services across the globe. HLK’s resources and expertise are exclusively dedicated to IP protection: safeguarding the inventions, creative designs, brand identities and other innovations of its clients. HLK advises on the strategy, identification, protection, opposition and appeal, exploitation and enforcement of IP rights, and defends its clients from allegations of infringement by focusing on acquiring competitive advantage for its clients. HLK is privileged to work with some of the most exciting and forward-looking businesses in the world which are at the forefront of innovation and product development in their various spheres.
Explore Firm Details
The UPC Court of Appeal's recent decision allows patentees to withdraw opt-outs for patents previously involved in national litigation, enabling UPC jurisdiction if no post-UPC proceedings exist.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Photo of Matthew Howell
Authors

Following a recent decision by the UPC Court of Appeal, it is now possible to withdraw an opt-out in instances where national proceedings commenced before the UPC came into effect.

As reported here in a decision issued on 20 October 2023, the Helsinki Local Division of the UPC ruled that the withdrawal of an opt-out of AIM Sport Vision AG's ("AIM") European patent no. EP3295663 was ineffective, because the opt-out was withdrawn after proceedings for infringement of that patent had been brought in the German national courts, even though the national proceedings commenced in 2020, before the UPC came into effect.

Consequently, the Helsinki Local Division found that the UPC did not have jurisdiction over the patent, meaning that AIM could not pursue an application for provisional measures or an infringement action against various Supponor companies at the UPC.

AIM appealed this decision, and the UPC Court of Appeal has recently (12 November 2024) handed down an order overturning the Helsinki Local Division's initial finding. The Court of Appeal concluded that the withdrawal of the opt out was in fact valid.

In coming to its decision, the Court of Appeal considered the language of the relevant provision (Article 83(4)) of the UPC Agreement, and decided that the wording "Unless an action has already been brought before a national court" refers only to actions brought in national courts during the transitional period of 7 years after the date of entry into force of the UPC agreement. National proceedings brought before the UPC came into effect therefore cannot affect the validity of a withdrawal of an opt-out.

As a result, the fact that proceedings were brought in Germany in relation to the patent before the UPC came into effect was held not to invalidate AIM's withdrawal of the opt-out of the patent. The end result is that AIM can now pursue its infringement action against Supponor in the UPC.

Summary

This decision opens up new options for patentees who may have thought that the UPC was closed to them because they had opted out patents that had been the subject of national litigation before the UPC came into effect.

These patentees will now be able to withdraw the opt-outs of such patents, which can then be litigated in the UPC, provided no national proceedings in respect of such patents have been instigated since the UPC came into effect.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Matthew Howell
Matthew Howell
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More