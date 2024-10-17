T56/21 – No Legal Basis For Requiring Description Amendments

Key points

Last year, my colleague Ross Chapman reported the latest on the ongoing description amendments saga at the EPO (link). This appeal case, T56/21, considered the requirement to amend the description to correspond with the claims before grant. At the time, it seemed likely that the Board would make a referral to the Enlarged Board of Appeal in order to provide clarity on (any) amendments necessary to bring the description and/or drawings into agreement with the allowable claims.

Now, almost a year later, the Board have decided not to refer this case to the Enlarged Board of Appeal, and instead concluded that:

"In examination of a patent application, neither Article 84 nor Rules 42, 43 and 48 EPC provide a legal basis for requiring that the description be adapted to match allowable claims of more limited subject-matter."

This decision will come as welcome news to patent attorneys and applicants across the globe after the last few years of uncertainty, and appears to provide a reasonable base to push back against Examiner requests to amend the description in line with the allowable claims.

More details

Previously, the Board considered a decision of the Examining Division to refuse a patent application based on a passage of the description that included claim-like clauses. In particular, the Examining Division found that these clauses referred to subject matter outside the scope of the claims which rendered the application unclear and so should be removed.

In appeal, the appellant maintained the same description passage and the Board indicated that a referral to the Enlarged Board of Appeal to consider this point of law was likely. The question to consider being whether Article 84 EPC provides legal basis for objecting to an inconsistency between what is disclosed as the invention in the description/drawings vs. in the claims (the inconsistency being that the description/drawings contains subject matter that is not claimed), and for requiring removal of the inconsistency by amending the description/drawings. The appellant agreed to the referral.

Now, the Board have decided not to make a referral to the Enlarged Board of Appeal and instead issued their decision that that there is no legal basis in the EPC requiring amendment of the description/drawings to correspond with the claims. The Board stated that there wasn't a need to seek guidance on this issue since the requirements of Article 84 EPC for the purpose of examining European patent applications appeared unequivocal when considering the different elements of interpretation, guidance by the Enlarged Board of Appeal, and the practical implications.

The decision covers 90 pages and provides a detailed reasoning. However, to summarise:

Article 69 EPC and its Protocol are not concerned with the assessment of patentability in examination and are therefore not applicable in grant proceedings before the EPO.

The requirements of Article 84 EPC and Rule 43 EPC are to be assessed separately and independently of considerations of the extent of protection during examination.

Article 84 and Rules 43 EPC do not provide a legal basis for a mandatory amendment of the description to claims of a more limited subject-matter.

Rule 48 EPC does not provide for a ground for refusal based on the inclusion of merely 'irrelevant or unnecessary' matter in the description and even less so for 'discrepancies' between the claimed subject-matter and the description.

So, it appears that the Board in this case will continue not to insist on amendments of the description to ensure correspondence with the claims. Not all other Boards of Appeal have followed this view, and we suspect that this might not change, so we could see further divergent decisions. However, for the time being, it seems sensible to resist requests from the EPO to amend the description in light of the allowable claims (but the outcome might vary depending on the Examination Division or Board of Appeal responsible for the application).

