Not All AI Profiling Is Created Equal: Why Most Legal Search Still Fails

When a deal is closing and a partner can’t find the precedent they need, nobody is discussing feature comparisons. They are explaining to the client why the firm is starting from scratch on work it has done before.

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When a deal is closing and a partner can’t find the precedent they need, nobody is discussing feature comparisons. They are explaining to the client why the firm is starting from scratch on work it has done before.

When lawyers can’t find what they need, many blame the search. But search reflects the quality of what’s underneath it, which is why AI profiling has the industry talking.

However, not all AI profiling is created equal. A model trained on generic legal documents and frozen at deployment will only get a firm so far — it cannot adapt to your matter types, your practice areas, or the way your lawyers actually describe work. The metadata gaps it leaves behind are cumulative and costly.

Better search can recover some of what poor profiling misses. But the firms getting the most from their search — and from AI broadly — are the ones focusing on getting the foundation right first.

It all starts upstream, at the moment a document is saved and described. That is a profiling problem. And most firms have one.

Not All AI Profiling Is the Same

Several major DMS vendors call their profiling AI. Look closer. You might find machine learning based classification built on fixed, pre-trained models.

The vendor:

Trained those models on generic legal documents,

Decided which document types to recognize,

And shipped the same model to every customer.

The model learned about legal documents in general before it ever encountered your firm.

It cannot adapt to your matter types, your practice areas, or your specific document structures.

The metadata fields those models can fill in are limited. They do not nest meaningfully. And the structure is identical for every firm regardless of how differently they operate.

It was built for a generic legal world and it will never know yours.

How Most Firms & Legal Teams Got Here

Machine learning based profiling was a genuine step forward from manual data entry when it hit the market. Legal professionals adopted it, search improved, and the conversation moved on.

What nobody fully reckoned with is that the model was fixed at the point of deployment. The ceiling was built in from day one. Most businesses are only now starting to feel it.

What It Actually Costs

Picture the all-firm email. A senior associate needs a fund formation precedent or a cross-border secondment arrangement the firm has almost certainly handled before. Instead of finding it in the system, they email 30 colleagues. Replies come in over two days. Three different versions. No one is sure which is current.

That is not an edge case. For many firms, it is a weekly occurrence.

The same problem exists inside corporate legal departments. A general counsel preparing board materials cannot locate the version approved last quarter. An in-house team negotiating a vendor contract across three jurisdictions cannot find the template that was already localized for each governing law. The cost is not just duplicated effort; it is inconsistent terms, increased risk, and slower time to execution.

Behind that email is a larger pattern. Partners recreate agreements that already exist. Associates draft from scratch rather than build on the firm’s best work. Lateral hires bring outside precedents because they cannot find what the firm already has. The institutional knowledge that took years to build sits in the system, invisible to everyone who needs it most.

What Better AI Profiling Looks Like

Better AI profiling aligns with how your lawyers actually search, without the artificial limits that pre-trained models impose.

Here is what that looks like in practice.

Configured to Your Firm’s Workflows

NetDocuments AI profiling is configured to each organization’s specific workflows from day one. Whether your law firm uses a practice-area taxonomy developed over decades or your corporate legal department organizes work by business unit, product line, and jurisdiction, the system maps to the way your teams actually operate. There is no compromise between what the software allows and what your people need.

Metadata Aligned with How Lawyers Search

Effective legal metadata reflects how solicitors, attorneys, and in-house lawyers actually think about documents — not how a vendor categorizes them. With NetDocuments generative AI profiling, metadata fields are unlimited and can capture jurisdiction, governing law, deal type, counterparty industry, regulatory framework, and more.

When a litigator in Sydney searches for a comparable expert report, or a transactional associate in New York needs a specific indemnity clause, or a disputes solicitor in London looks for witness statements from a similar proceeding, the profiling system ensures the right result surfaces.

Faster Access to Precedents and Prior Work

Better document profiling translates directly into faster access to precedents and prior work product. Corporate legal teams waste fewer hours recreating contracts their organization has already negotiated. Law firms recover institutional knowledge that would otherwise walk out the door with departing lawyers. Well-profiled documents mean the answer is already in the system — findable in seconds.

When profiling is built around how your firm works, the results are immediate. A fund formation agreement is filed as exactly that. A secondment arrangement surfaces when someone searches for it. The all-firm email stops getting sent because people trust the system to answer the question.

Search improves because the metadata improved. AI tools perform better because they have something real to work with.

Every AI Investment Your Firm Makes Depends on This

Every tool your firm is buying right now, whether for search, drafting, or knowledge management, is reading your metadata. A profiling infrastructure built on fixed, pre-trained models with limited fields is a quiet tax on all of it.

This becomes even more consequential as agentic AI enters the picture. When an AI agent reaches into your system to find precedents or surface comparable matters, it is reading your metadata. Thin metadata returns thin results. As firms connect more systems together, good metadata multiplies in value and bad metadata multiplies in cost.

The firms getting the most from their AI investments are not buying the most tools. They are fixing the foundation first.

Discover AI Profiling That Truly Works

When your teams search for work that has previously been done, do they find it? If the answer is not a confident yes, it is time to look at NetDocuments.

With a generative AI profiling engine that configures to your metadata, your document types, and your workflows, the result is search that actually works, AI tools that transform your workflows, and a knowledge foundation that compounds in value.

Request a profiling assessment to see how your documents are described today – and what your lawyers might be mis

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.