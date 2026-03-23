Competing Through Responsible and High Growth AI - Roundtable Discussion

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AI for Economic Growth Conference, Zurich, hosted by British Embassy Berne
The roundtable brought together industry leaders and policymakers to examine the evolving AI regulatory landscape, practical lessons from enterprise AI deployment, and strategies for UK-Swiss collaboration on safe and competitive AI adoption. The panel discussion proposed practical solutions for regulatory and deployment challenges, including balancing innovation with responsible governance, scaling AI capabilities, and shaping a compelling UK-Swiss value proposition to attract global investment.
The roundtable brought together industry leaders and policymakers to examine the evolving AI regulatory landscape, practical lessons from enterprise AI deployment, and strategies for UK-Swiss collaboration on safe and competitive AI adoption. The panel discussion proposed practical solutions for regulatory and deployment challenges, including balancing innovation with responsible governance, scaling AI capabilities, and shaping a compelling UK-Swiss value proposition to attract global investment.
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