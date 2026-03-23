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23 March 2026

Competing Through Responsible and High Growth AI - Roundtable Discussion

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Bär & Karrer

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Bär & Karrer is a leading Swiss law firm with more than 200 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Zug, Basel and St. Moritz. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world. Most of our work has an international component. We have broad experience handling cross-border proceedings and transactions. Our extensive network consists of correspondent law firms which are all market leaders in their jurisdictions. Bär & Karrer was repeatedly awarded Switzerland Law Firm of the Year by the most important international legal ranking agencies in recent years.
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The roundtable brought together industry leaders and policymakers to examine the evolving AI regulatory landscape, practical lessons from enterprise AI deployment...
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Christian Kunz
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AI for Economic Growth Conference, Zurich, hosted by British Embassy Berne

The roundtable brought together industry leaders and policymakers to examine the evolving AI regulatory landscape, practical lessons from enterprise AI deployment, and strategies for UK-Swiss collaboration on safe and competitive AI adoption. The panel discussion proposed practical solutions for regulatory and deployment challenges, including balancing innovation with responsible governance, scaling AI capabilities, and shaping a compelling UK-Swiss value proposition to attract global investment.
 

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