AI Will Inflate Your Legal Fees

We are seeing an increasing number of our clients and prospective clients using artificial intelligence (AI) when providing information to us in the course of our dealings with them. This brings issues.

The two women have expanded the firm’s offering to provide the same level of expertise but across all areas of employment and discrimination law. And they are committed to making didlaw a truly values-driven firm in everything that it does. You can read more about the values that drive them on our website.

In 2019 didlaw began a new chapter in its story. Our MD, Karen Jackson joined forces with employment barrister, Elizabeth George, to embark on the next ambitious phase of the firm’s journey.

We started in 2008, focusing on helping people who were having difficulties around health and disability at work. By 2018, we were widely recognised as the UK’s leading disability discrimination lawyers.

Not just another law firm, the emphasis at didlaw has always been about providing an exceptional level of client service. This means clear and practical advice, explained in plain English. It means going the extra mile for our clients to find the right solution.

Article Insights

Manuela de Castro’s articles from didlaw are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in United Kingdom

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Advertising & Public Relations and Aerospace & Defence industries

We are seeing an increasing number of our clients and prospective clients using artificial intelligence (AI) when providing information to us in the course of our dealings with them. This brings issues.

Undoubtedly AI provides useful assistance with collating huge swathes of information and summarising. Clients are using AI to draft grievances, collate chronologies, draft internal employment appeals and similar. What some clients fail to understand however is that AI does not analyse real-world data and is no substitute for knowledge or professional advice. Large language models like ChatGPT are trained on internet text. It is a textual tool not an analytical device. They are also putting into the public domain private information with little regard for confidentiality.

It is a new frontier in providing legal advice when you have to do battle with a client who suggests that your advice may be wrong because AI tells them differently! AI is giving clients incorrect information about the merits of their claims and about the value of their claims (quantum).

At didlaw we do not use AI to draft advice, emails or documents. Every word that is written by our lawyers is the product of intelligent human thought based on years of experience and advice. AI cannot replicate this expertise (yet!) and it can be frustrating to fight with your own client as to why that might be.

Another issue with AI is the speed and volume at which it kicks out advice based on prompts provided by our clients. The prompts will dictate the output. Neutrality and balance are lost. What happens is our clients generate pages and pages of AI output and send it to us to read. When our clients do this we have to ask “do you really want me to read this?” because what they are in fact doing is inflating their legal costs by asking me to read information that is likely not necessary to their case or relevant to their situation. They think AI is helping but it is doing the opposite. It is making their lawyers read more data that adds little and if you are charging hourly rates this is a waste of costs.

It’s astonishing to see the rate of acceptance of AI and its use growing exponentially in a very short time. I wish my clients would realise that I would much rather hear about their experiences expressed in their own words. You lose a lot of meaning and nuance when you adopt a voice that is not your own. When it comes to giving witness evidence much could be lost here. I pray that my clients will realise that when they give evidence it should be in their own words not in language trained by an AI on internet text!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.