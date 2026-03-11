The Collective Quarterly – Issue 09

2026 has arrived with momentum. The pace of technological, regulatory and organisational change shows no sign of slowing, and for businesses navigating this landscape, adaptability and foresight have never been more essential.

What does it take to lead effectively when the ground keeps shifting? That question sits at the heart of this edition where our insights examine how organisations can stay agile, compliant and competitive in a year that promises both disruption and opportunity.

AI continues to dominate the conversation – but the focus has moved beyond experimentation. In Getting AI Governance right, we look at what it really takes to embed responsible AI into business operations, bringing together technical, legal and commercial perspectives. Our Tech Predictions piece casts a wider net – from agentic AI, cybersecurity and digital finance to the development of autonomous vehicles.

Regulation is evolving just as quickly. Our Commercial, Technology & Regulation article provides an executive summary of our practical handbook for boards and general counsel, covering the EU AI Act's full enforcement, CMA consumer powers, new online safety obligations and much more. The handbook is an essential desktop companion for anyone steering through the compliance landscape.

Meanwhile, our Future of Work feature uncovers a readiness paradox: while executive confidence runs high, many organisations remain underprepared for long-term workforce challenges. And in Building Resilience, we explore why ESG and climate resilience are no longer optional extras – green-certified buildings are now commanding significant rental and sale premiums, making sustainability a commercial imperative.

What connects these themes? A shared recognition that reactive strategies are no longer enough. The organisations that will thrive in 2026 are those building governance and capability into their foundations – not bolting them on as afterthoughts.

Enjoy reading!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.