ARTICLE
15 July 2025

LS@SXSW AI And Creativity - Hero Or Villain? (Podcast)

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
Recorded live at SXSW UK, this podcast brings together leading voices from the creative, legal, and technology sectors to debate whether AI is a hero or villain in the world of creativity.
United Kingdom Technology
Phil Hughes and Laura Harper
Recorded live at SXSW UK, this podcast brings together leading voices from the creative, legal, and technology sectors to debate whether AI is a hero or villain in the world of creativity. The panel delves into the profound questions raised by generative AI, including issues of authorship, originality, and the economic impact on creative professionals.

With perspectives from photographers, tech innovators, and legal experts, the conversation examines the current legal frameworks in the UK, US, and EU, the challenges of fair compensation and licensing, and the urgent need for transparency and regulatory reform. The discussion also highlights the rapid displacement of creative jobs, the opportunities for new forms of artistic expression, and the importance of developing ethical, creator-focused AI models. Listeners gain a nuanced understanding of the risks and opportunities AI presents for the future of the creative industries.

Key takeaways

  • Generative AI is rapidly disrupting creative industries, leading to significant job displacement and economic challenges for creators, particularly in fields like photography and illustration.
  • Legal frameworks around AI and copyright differ internationally, with the UK, US, and EU taking varied approaches to ownership, fair use, and licensing of creative works used in AI training.
  • Transparency in AI training data is essential for enabling fair compensation and licensing for creators whose works are used to develop generative AI models.
  • Collective rights management and new licensing models are being explored as potential solutions to ensure creators are remunerated in the age of AI, but standardisation and effective enforcement remain challenges.
  • The future of AI and creativity requires collaboration between government, industry, and creators to develop ethical, transparent, and economically sustainable frameworks that protect creative talent while fostering innovation.

Authors
Photo of Phil Hughes
Phil Hughes
Photo of Laura Harper
Laura Harper
