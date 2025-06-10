May 2025: RTO Mandates, Age-Hit Economies, Gen Z And Millennial Survey

This month's highlights include embracing flexible work to boost performance and build resilience, the risks and opportunities posed by increased longevity, as well as what drives Gen Z and Millennials at work and how organisations can best support them.
In this month's edition we feature:
- Our newPeer-to-Peer podcast with Rob Worrall
- A report from Deloitte onGen Z and millennial's' search for meaningful work.
- An article from Fortune onAI's impact on women's jobs
Click here to read the newsletter
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.