Recursive Artificial Intelligence: Can The Law Keep Up?

While Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as groundbreaking and significantly impacting various sectors and enhancing quality of life, the chasm between technological advancements and the law is growing by the nanosecond. Among the numerous approaches to AI, Recursive Artificial Intelligence (RAI) is distinguished by its substantial implications for autonomous learning, adaptation, and solving complex problems.

RAI represents an advanced iteration of AI, employing recursive algorithms to augment its learning processes. In the context of RAI, "Recursion" is the method whereby an AI system continuously applies its own rules and procedures to itself, thereby autonomously enhancing its performance. This self-referential technique permits RAI systems to refine predictions, decision-making processes, and strategic approaches over time.

RAI is underpinned by several fundamental principles that distinguish it from conventional AI methodologies:

Self-Improvement: RAI systems incessantly learn and evolve through the application of recursive algorithms to their operations.

Autonomous Adaptation: These systems can adapt to evolving environments without external intervention, thereby exhibiting significant resilience.

Complex Problem-Solving: The recursive characteristics of RAI enable it to address intricate and multifaceted problems by deconstructing them into manageable sub-problems.

Efficiency: RAI systems enhance efficiency over time by refining their processes through recursion, optimizing both resource utilization and performance.

The potential applications of RAI are extensive and diverse, encompassing numerous industries and domains. For instance, in healthcare, RAI can drive significant advancements in personalized medicine. By recursively analyzing patient data, medical histories, and treatment outcomes, RAI systems can develop more accurate diagnoses and tailored treatment plans.

RAI holds substantial promise in the financial sector, where it can enhance trading algorithms, risk assessment models, and fraud detection systems. The recursive nature of RAI enables it to adapt to volatile market conditions and identify emerging trends with high precision. RAI is instrumental in the development of autonomous vehicles. By recursively processing sensor data and learning from driving patterns, RAI systems can improve navigation, obstacle detection, and decision-making, paving the way for safer and more efficient autonomous transportation.

RAI can revolutionize the way AI systems comprehend and generate human language through natural language processing. Through recursive analysis of linguistic patterns and contextual information, RAI systems can achieve more nuanced and accurate language capabilities, enhancing applications such as chatbots and translation services (Fonseca, 2023).

The Current Legal Framework

Despite its potential, RAI faces several challenges that must be addressed to fully realize its capabilities. To wit, RAI poses ethical questions related to privacy, autonomy, and accountability. Establishing robust ethical frameworks and governance structures is crucial to navigating these issues responsibly.

Recent laws passed by Congress related to artificial intelligence focus on promoting research and development, ensuring ethical and trustworthy AI systems, managing risks, and fostering collaboration between public and private sectors. These laws aim to maintain the United States' leadership in AI, address societal and security concerns, and establish frameworks for responsible AI use.

One significant federal law, the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Act of 2020 (NAIIA), emphasizes the importance of positioning the United States as a global leader in AI. It includes provisions for workforce education and training, addressing technological displacement, and integrating AI into various sectors of the economy. The law also mandates a study on the impact of AI on the workforce, with recommendations to address challenges and opportunities. Furthermore, substantial funding has been allocated to the National Science Foundation to support AI research, education, and the development of a diverse AI workforce pipeline.

The NAIIA, National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee establishes a subcommittee on artificial intelligence and law enforcement under the Advisory Committee. See 42 USCS § 18937. This subcommittee provides advice on issues such as bias in facial recognition, data security, and methods to mitigate potential abuses of AI technologies in law enforcement. Id.

The standards for AI have been statutorily mandated at the federal level. See 15 USCS § 278h-1. While the sets for the framework and standards for the development of trustworthy AI systems, development of risk mitigation systems and ethical standards more generally, the concern remains as to how the current statutory scheme can regulate RAI. Afterall, RAI is self-executing and self-improving, with little to no human input.

At the state level, several states have enacted or are in the process of implementing laws addressing artificial intelligence. California, Colorado, and Utah have introduced comprehensive statutory regimes, with Utah's Artificial Intelligence Policy Act being the first to take effect in May 2024. Other states, such as Illinois, Maryland, and New York, have implemented more limited laws, while some states have passed specialized laws targeting specific concerns. In 2024, legislative activity related to AI was widespread, with at least 45 states and territories introducing bills on the subject, though not all were enacted.

But can the laws of 2024 through today regulate the ethical and privacy issues which permeate the new RAI world? The answer for now, appears to be we don't know. One of the interesting issues is how can we legally hold a self-generating system accountable under the laws of today? The answer may be a wholistically rapid approach which, like the statutory schemes in Utah and New York create strict privacy and ethical rules that should never be violated. This is especially critical in the fields of healthcare (through protected patient information) and finance (sensitive consumer information). These initial safeguards should represent a "red-line" when developing self-improving code. Additionally, the currently refreshing alliance between the public and private sector will remain an absolute necessary to give a consistently evolving regulatory scheme a chance to keep pace. In other words, the legislature and the courts will have to adapt and evolve to develop statutes that are both pragmatic, yet enforceable.

