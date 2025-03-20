GRATA International Association Interview With Andrew Gamble: Overview And Strategic Vision

GRATA International Association Interview: Overview and Strategic Vision

Andrew Gamble, Chairman of the Global Board GRATA International, Representative in the United Kingdom

1) What is the core mission of GRATA International, and how does it shape the association's activities?

Building on GRATA's pre-eminent position as a provider of legal services in Central Asia, GRATA's mission is to expand its coverage in neighbouring regions and countries. That involves looking actively for partners in these jurisdictions as well as continuing to strengthen the "GRATA offering" which means enhancing the platform and moving the quality of the membership and the work that it does to a new level.

2) How does the vision of GRATA International evolve to meet the challenges of the global legal landscape?

We have always believed we are ahead of the curve in that we realised some time ago that the big international law firms no longer had the appetite to maintain their own offices in anything but their core jurisdictions in North America and Europe. This has paved the way for the establishment of strong regional law firms focused on providing quality local legal advice in a cost-effective manner.

3) What are the key strategic goals for GRATA International in the next few years?

Strengthening and expanding the platform and the network as we believe that we have a robust model that meets the needs of clients for the foreseeable future.

4) What role does innovation play in achieving GRATA International's strategic objectives?

Innovation is key. A core component of the GRATA offering is the use of the GRATA technological platform. That extends beyond just a common email and accounting system and encompasses know-how data bases and knowledge sharing tools. As AI systems develop, the ability to use those systems to enhance speed and depth of delivery will mark out those legal firms that will succeed going forward.

5) How do you see the global legal market evolving, and what opportunities does this create for GI?

I believe that the legal market will become more fragmented with smaller firms gaining increasing market share. This will be partly client driven as they look for cheaper alternatives to the legal behemoths but also because the internet and AI assisted platforms will make it easier for clients to assess and select the firm for them and for those firms to supply the services required without the need for a significant investment in people and real estate. This fits in with the GRATA model where we are often providing legal services to clients based outside of the jurisdictions in which we operate and who are looking for timely advice which provides value for money.

6) How does GRATA International differentiate itself from other legal associations?

I do not regard GRATA as an "association" which carries the connotation of a loose collection of different businesses. That may be the case for some associations but we operate as an integrated firm even though there is a degree of financial and management autonomy in the different offices. This is what distinguishes us from others.

7) What are the core values that unite GRATA International's member firms?

First and foremost a culture of excellence in the provision of legal services. Secondly, a culture of support and collaboration; ours is not a "command and control" model. We believe that every office and each lawyer in those offices has a valuable contribution to make.

8) Why is international collaboration essential in today's legal industry?

Quite simply the world economy continues to globalise. Though there are currently some tensions between leading economies in terms of trade, we believe that the direction of travel will still be for businesses to look beyond their domestic markets and seek opportunities globally. Modern information systems and the ease of international travel and transportation facilitates that. If you want to service clients with international aspirations, you need to provide international coverage.

9) How does GI foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing among its members across different jurisdictions?

As part of our "one firm" ethos, we encourage both formal and informal interactions between the various offices. Formally, we have an in-person annual general meeting and also regional meetings based around the different business and practice streams. There are cross-office business and practice stream committees which meet regularly for the sharing of know-how and client information. Everyone actively participates in joint marketing initiatives which are conducted both physically and virtually including through visits to key locations such as Beijing, New York and London.

10) What message would you like to share with current and prospective members of the association?

For existing members, keep delivering excellent service to the clients; always look for an opportunity to cross-sell the client to other parts of GRATA; continue to welcome new ideas; and always support your GRATA colleagues. For prospective members, get on board; we are looking forward to your being part of GRATA's growth and development in the changing, global legal industry.

The pdf version of the interview is available here.

