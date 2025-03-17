ARTICLE
17 March 2025

Tech 10 – Episode 2: AI – Firm Foundations And Future Progress (Video)

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
The Tech 10 is a video series exploring the key questions driving technological change and innovation today.
United Kingdom Technology
Mike Pitts and Catherine Brien
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Tech 10 is a video series exploring the key questions driving technological change and innovation today.

Across 10 episodes in 2025, we bring the future of technology to the forefront of the boardroom agenda, homing in on the hottest trending topics – from AI to tech modernisation, cybersecurity and privacy to data foundations.

To help business leaders shape a competitive advantage in 2025, we bring insights from industry experts, colleagues, clients, and real-world case studies to redefine how technology in its many forms is being harnessed as a driver of growth, innovation, and resilience.

In Episode 2, Mike Pitts speaks to AlixPartners colleague and EMEA AI Lead Catherine Brien. They discuss the opportunities and threats posed by AI, and how businesses today can move beyond the hype cycle to harness its potential and drive business benefits.

Watch Episode 2:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mike Pitts
Mike Pitts
Photo of Catherine Brien
Catherine Brien
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More