Tech 10 – Episode 2: AI – Firm Foundations And Future Progress (Video)

The Tech 10 is a video series exploring the key questions driving technological change and innovation today.

Across 10 episodes in 2025, we bring the future of technology to the forefront of the boardroom agenda, homing in on the hottest trending topics – from AI to tech modernisation, cybersecurity and privacy to data foundations.

To help business leaders shape a competitive advantage in 2025, we bring insights from industry experts, colleagues, clients, and real-world case studies to redefine how technology in its many forms is being harnessed as a driver of growth, innovation, and resilience.

In Episode 2, Mike Pitts speaks to AlixPartners colleague and EMEA AI Lead Catherine Brien. They discuss the opportunities and threats posed by AI, and how businesses today can move beyond the hype cycle to harness its potential and drive business benefits.

Watch Episode 2:

