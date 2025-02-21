Solicitors In The Age Of Algorithms

Daniel Gibson, Trainee Solicitor in our Commercial Property team, discusses with AI rapidly evolving, how the legal sector is facing a new frontier of regulation. As high-risk AI systems become more prevalent, solicitors must navigate complex compliance challenges, ensuring businesses stay on the right side of the law.

As part of The Sherrards Training Academy, we have asked our Legal Assistants and Trainee Solicitors to write articles to support their learning, and also to ensure they start to build on their own personal brand. This article has been fact-checked and proofread by Christopher Piggott, Senior Associate in Commercial Property.

With great power comes great regulation...

At the risk of sounding like Peter Parker's slightly less profound uncle, the above statement rings true for the UK legal sector amidst the rise of Artificial Intelligence. Unlike Spiderman's supernatural abilities, AI is no longer the stuff of fiction and is now woven into the fabric of everyday life.

As the UK sharpens its focus on regulating high-risk AI systems, this isn't just a headache for tech developers or policymakers anymore. Solicitors are now firmly in the frame.

High Risk AI

"High-risk AI?" you ask.

Think of it like a greasy kebab after a night out—risky, unpredictable, and capable of causing significant damage if things go wrong.

In the world of AI, 'high-risk' refers to systems whose failures could be catastrophic, such as those in healthcare or financial services.

Solicitors will be tasked with ensuring that AI systems are correctly labelled as 'high-risk' and advising clients on how to protect themselves from potential liability in the event of a failure. That means navigating the legal fine print and suggesting ways to mitigate risk, whether through solid contracts or savvy insurance policies.

AI vs The World

As AI expands, so too will regulations.

AI is a global commodity and ensuring regulatory harmony across borders will present unique and complex challenges. Solicitors will be crucial in helping clients navigate this web of compliance (excuse the Spider-Man pun).

The challenge lies in preventing clients from getting trapped between conflicting regulations, especially for businesses with cross-border operations. For Solicitors, this isn't just another update—it's a fundamental shift in how they practice.

New areas of expertise will emerge, from advising on compliance with intricate AI frameworks to tackling the legal issues surrounding AI ethics, transparency, and accountability. The demand for AI-related litigation will likely increase as businesses and consumers challenge AI decisions. Along with this, there will be a greater need for careful contract drafting, particularly around liability, risk assessments, and intellectual property.

Navigating the Future

As AI's influence grows, so do the regulations that come with it. With the complexities of high-risk AI, international laws, and the constant balancing act between innovation and compliance, the legal profession is stepping into a new world.

It's no longer just about keeping up with the rules; it's about defining them. If AI is the future, then solicitors are the ones writing the legal roadmap.

