Transforming Supply Chain Sustainability And Risk Management Through Embedded AI

By challenging one another, we achieve breakthroughs because only the best ideas survive. The result? Innovative solutions that meet your needs—informed by the global view and the local understanding of our colleagues around the world.

We work shoulder to shoulder with you, bringing diverse points of view and a deep commitment to your success.

At WTW, we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital that make your organization more resilient, motivate your workforce, and maximize performance.

Explore how AI can be effectively utilized for risk management and sustainability in supply chain operations and identify the current gaps in AI advancements that need to be addressed.

The inherent complexity of global supply chains presents significant challenges to fully articulate a view of risk, but recent advancements in regulations—driven by governments, laws, and regulatory bodies, such as the European Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive or the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act —are pushing organizations to enhance transparency, resilience and sustainability. Alongside this, advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are enhancing the ability to collect and analyze data, model risks, increase transparency, and improve supply chain sustainability.

While AI has made significant developments…, its role is becoming… crucial for risk managers.

Many organizations are already leveraging AI to forecast demand, optimize resource flow, and integrate it into production processes. While AI has made significant developments in various business applications, its role is becoming increasingly crucial for risk managers. By leveraging machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing (NLP), AI can significantly enhance supply chain modelling, risk assessment, decision-making, operational optimization and overall sustainability. This article explores how AI can be effectively utilized for risk management and sustainability in supply chain operations and identifies the current gaps in AI advancements that need to be addressed.

Understanding your supply chain

To be able to report on the sustainability of your supply chain, you first need to understand it. Mature organizations are also exploring how they can keep this updated in real-time and build a view that extends beyond operational tracking. Understanding your supply chain may seem simple at first, but it becomes complex in execution. While various methods can be employed, one effective approach is to map it out using a knowledge graph, which incorporates semantics to provide contextual information about items—referred to as nodes— within the supply chain.

The challenge in execution often lies in the lack of access to sufficient data or the absence of structured data, which makes it difficult to integrate information into the knowledge graph. Many organizations struggle to collect, organize, and standardize data from multiple sources across their supply chains, especially when much of that data is unstructured, such as reports, emails, and other textual content. This is where AI, particularly NLP, becomes invaluable. NLP enables the extraction of relevant information from unstructured data sources, allowing organizations to process and analyze large volumes of textual data efficiently. By transforming this unstructured data into structured formats, NLP facilitates the integration of these insights into the knowledge graph, enhancing overall supply chain visibility and risk management capabilities.

Knowledge graphs

These nodes represent key entities such as production machinery, resources, suppliers, manufacturers, transportation hubs; and even regulatory bodies. By capturing relationships between these nodes, the knowledge graph allows for a more dynamic and interconnected view of the supply chain, promoting risk visibility and identification. This approach helps uncover hidden dependencies, bottlenecks, and vulnerabilities that may not be immediately obvious in traditional supply chain diagrams. As the graph evolves with real-time data updates, it enhances transparency and enables more informed decision-making across the supply chain. Combining graph neural networks with knowledge graphs for supply chains will further allow machine learning and prediction capabilities.

Integration of sales and operation planning and risk management

Sales and operations planning (S&OP) is central to any business, aligning demand forecasting, inventory planning, production schedules, and sales strategies. Each decision made during this process creates the potential to capture valuable data, which reflects the foundation of the supply chain. Systematically integrating S&OP with traditional risk management processes enables organizations to anticipate potential disruptions, manage uncertainties and mitigate risks, adding tangible value to day-to-day operations. Furthermore, S&OP holds the key to extending visibility beyond Tier 1 suppliers. Through strategic sourcing, businesses can leverage the S&OP process to create a shared framework with risk management professionals, offering transparency across multiple tiers of the supply chain. This allows organizations to not only track their direct suppliers but also understand the interdependencies and vulnerabilities that exist further upstream.

Through strategic sourcing, businesses can leverage the S&OP process to create a shared framework…

With an integrated S&OP and risk management framework, organizations can proactively gather and analyze data from the entire supply network. This approach enables them to assess the likelihood and impact of disruptions across multiple tiers, providing a comprehensive view of potential vulnerabilities. Ultimately, this transparency ensures that businesses are prepared to mitigate risks, even those originating from suppliers further removed from the organization

Time-series forecasting

Time-series forecasting machine learning models like LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) networks can help analyze historical data and forecast future trends. By integrating these models into S&OP, companies can create more accurate demand forecasts, considering realtime events in supply chain.

Increase sustainability

An improved data-driven approach not only enhances S&OP and risk management but also fosters greater sustainability throughout the supply chain. Realtime data insights enable businesses to identify inefficiencies, optimize resource use, and ensure their supply chains meet both regulatory standards and environmental goals. By understanding risks, reducing waste, and promoting ethical sourcing, organizations can mitigate disruptions while driving sustainable practices. This fosters long-term resilience and ensures alignment with both legislative demands and corporate sustainability objectives.

AI-driven life-cycle assessment

AI-driven life-cycle assessment tools can enable the model and analysis of the environmental impact of their products along the supply chain and help reduce carbon footprints for more sustainable solutions.

The path ahead of us

As organizations become more adept at capturing and utilizing data, they are better equipped to understand the underlying risks within their supply chains. By gaining transparency and mapping out their supply chains, companies can identify potential bottlenecks and vulnerabilities, allowing for more proactive and informed decision-making.

Effective risk management is at the heart of many new legislative requirements… By gaining transparency… companies can identify potential bottlenecks and vulnerabilities…

This heightened visibility improves operational resilience and offers an integrated solution that simplifies compliance with emerging regulations. Effective risk management is at the heart of many new legislative requirements—such as those focused on sustainability, due diligence and transparency. When risk management is embedded in the supply chain process, compliance with regulations becomes a natural part of the business and may prove to be a competitive advantage.

Leveraging advanced AI techniques

Leveraging advanced AI techniques such as Graph Convolutional Networks (GCNs), deep learning, large language models, and federated learning, companies can unlock the full potential of their data to proactively manage supply chain disruptions, while complying with emerging regulations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.