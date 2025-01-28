ARTICLE
28 January 2025

S4:E4 – In Her Words: 'Fear Less, Do More' With Lily Guinn (Video)

SO
Square One

Contributor

Square One logo

We will protect and help your business as if it were our own. We do this by providing a clear way forward and by giving you an opinion rather than just a list of legal options. People, environment, and community are important to us and by protecting and helping our clients’ businesses to grow we can in turn effect change in the communities in which we live and work.

Explore Firm Details
In this episode of 'Fear Less, Do More', host Gill Hunter sits down with Lily Guinn, a software developer at Newcastle Building Society, who openly shares her inspiring journey as a trans woman in tech.
United Kingdom Technology
Gill Hunter

Video summary

In this episode of 'Fear Less, Do More', host Gill Hunter sits down with Lily Guinn, a software developer at Newcastle Building Society, who openly shares her inspiring journey as a trans woman in tech. This conversation explores Lily's personal experiences of transitioning, self discovery and the complex, difficult and often lengthy process of medically and socially transitioning in the UK. Throughout this episode, Lily advocates for empathy and understanding as powerful and important tools for overcoming prejudice.

Originally published November 14, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gill Hunter
Gill Hunter
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More