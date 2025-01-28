S4:E4 – In Her Words: 'Fear Less, Do More' With Lily Guinn (Video)

Video summary

In this episode of 'Fear Less, Do More', host Gill Hunter sits down with Lily Guinn, a software developer at Newcastle Building Society, who openly shares her inspiring journey as a trans woman in tech. This conversation explores Lily's personal experiences of transitioning, self discovery and the complex, difficult and often lengthy process of medically and socially transitioning in the UK. Throughout this episode, Lily advocates for empathy and understanding as powerful and important tools for overcoming prejudice.

Originally published November 14, 2024

