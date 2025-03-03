Financial Regulation - In The Know: Payments

In this issue we provide an update on the next steps for the UK Cryptoassets regulation. These publications provide the long-awaited direction of travel for the regulation of this sector, and even though the details are still to be confirmed, they provide some degree of clarity to the industry. This edition also includes an update on the Payment Systems Regulator's recent consultation on market review into cross-border interchange fees remedies.

An update on the Crypto Roadmap and UK regulatory regime

PSR's consultation on market review into cross-border interchange fees remedies

On 13 December 2024, the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) published a consultation paper (CP24/14) on remedies connected to its market review into cross-border interchange fees. The consultation accompanies the PSR's final report on its market review into UK-EEA consumer cross-border interchange fees, identifying these fees as excessively high and negatively affect merchants and to the extent of pass-through their customers. To address the detriment, the PSR is therefore proposing to introduce price caps on card fees paid by British merchants when European consumers make online purchases.

