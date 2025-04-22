An Offshore Guide To Fintech (Chambers)

Carey Olsen have contributed to Chambers and Partners Global Practice Guide to Fintech for Bermuda, The British Virgin Islands, Guernsey and Jersey.

It is expected that the trends of AI, Embedded Finance and Super Apps will continue to dominate the fintech scene, as well as continued growth in the volume and speed of cross-border payments, an increase in the use-cases for "single-currency stablecoins", an increased regulatory focus on consumer protection requirements, and an increased scrutiny of how fintechs are complying with regulatory requirements.

For 2025, the Fintech Global Practice Guide continues to cover a wide variety of areas, including new additions on anti-money laundering rules, reverse solicitation, the regulatory treatment of staking, lending and cryptocurrency derivatives, and responsibility for losses.

