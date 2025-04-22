ARTICLE
22 April 2025

An Offshore Guide To Fintech (Chambers)

Carey Olsen

Contributor

European Union Technology
Matthew Brehaut,Tom Carey,Christopher Griffin
+3 Authors
Carey Olsen have contributed to Chambers and Partners Global Practice Guide to Fintech for Bermuda, The British Virgin Islands, Guernsey and Jersey.

It is expected that the trends of AI, Embedded Finance and Super Apps will continue to dominate the fintech scene, as well as continued growth in the volume and speed of cross-border payments, an increase in the use-cases for "single-currency stablecoins", an increased regulatory focus on consumer protection requirements, and an increased scrutiny of how fintechs are complying with regulatory requirements.

For 2025, the Fintech Global Practice Guide continues to cover a wide variety of areas, including new additions on anti-money laundering rules, reverse solicitation, the regulatory treatment of staking, lending and cryptocurrency derivatives, and responsibility for losses.

To access these chapters, please click on the jurisdictions below:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Matthew Brehaut
Matthew Brehaut
Photo of Tom Carey
Tom Carey
Photo of Chris Duncan
Chris Duncan
Photo of Christopher Griffin
Christopher Griffin
Photo of Kyle Masters
Kyle Masters
Photo of Steven Rees Davies
Steven Rees Davies

