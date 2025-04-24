ARTICLE
24 April 2025

The Latest Scottish Tech Industry Survey Results At A Glance

Some key takeaways from the Scottish Tech Industry Survey 2025.
Pamela Bryer
Some key takeaways from the Scottish Tech Industry Survey 2025 include:

  • 73% of respondents are optimistic for the year ahead;
  • 69% of companies identified AI and ML as critical growth opportunities;
  • 68% plan to hire in areas including AI/ML and data expertise as well as sales and marketing;
  • The Digital Technologies sector Gross Value Added (GVA) grew by an average of 7.1% each year from 2014 to 2024; forecasted average growth per year between 2024 and 2034 is 2.6%;
  • In 2024, the sector included approximately 10,395 registered businesses and employed approximately 87,700 people;
  • However, only 23% of the tech workforce are women.

For further insights, you can download the report here: https://www.scotlandis.com/insights/scotlandis-technology-industry-survey/?mc_cid=0ff599ff45&mc_eid=48bfc6a71e

